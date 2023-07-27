Bronny James discharged from hospital, home resting

Shams Charania: USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE – 3:49 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Hopped on Thru The @ringer with @tatefrazier to discuss Bronny James, the Lakers, Austin Reaves, Jaylen Brown’s supermax, if the NBA should worry about Saudi Arabia offering big 💰to superstars and more: open.spotify.com/episode/0UZPPu… – 3:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron thanks fans for the outpouring of support in wake of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Excited to also contribute to @Sportskeeda on NBA coverage. My first dispatch: Three cardiologists share perspective on Bronny James’ cardiac arrest & their optimism for his recovery bit.ly/3ObwiWL pic.twitter.com/ObN8nFdUHq – 11:07 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damar Hamlin showed love to Bronny James after his cardiac arrest scare ❤️
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
How common is cardiac arrest in young athletes like Bronny James? We asked Akron experts beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 5:20 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Many athletes sent heartfelt messages to Bronny James after he suffered a cardiac arrest ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/lfpkrhSjlG – 4:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest – The New York Times nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and NBA world reacts to Bronny James cardiac arrest news
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Almost every high-profile tweet about Bronny James on this wretched site has replies with blatant lies underneath it.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Hank Gathers, Myocarditis, Cardiac, Vaccine, and Len Bias are all trending in the wake of the Bronny James news.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell expresses support for Bronny James after cardiac arrest
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron’s son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during workout Monday, was treated and now is out of the ICU and in stable condition. This is incredibly scary, fortunately there was a medical team on site quickly.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:01 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Prayers for him and the James family.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Seeing news break that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest but is stable followed immediately by news that Jaylen Brown signed an absurdly large contract is a reminder everyone’s just a cog in this machine that never stops. No breaks. – 11:16 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Bronny James collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at USC. He is in stable condition now and no longer in the ICU. thesportingtribune.com/bronny-james-s… – 11:07 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Prayers up for Bronny James & the entire James family! 🙏🏽🙏🏼 – 11:06 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James was put into an intensive care unit on Monday 😮
The player suffered a cardiac arrest:
basketnews.com/news-192527-br… – 10:48 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
🙏🏻 for Bronny and the James family: Report: Bronny James suffers cardiac emergency at workout on USC campus beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wish the best to Bronny James and his family. Any heart-related incident is terrifying. Glad he is stable and out of ICU. – 10:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:42 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 – 10:30 AM
LeBron James: I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑 -via Twitter @KingJames / July 27, 2023
It’s too soon to know how Bronny’s episode will affect his basketball career, since it largely depends on the underlying causes of the cardiac arrest. “When they come up with a mechanism for why he had the cardiac arrest, you could then and only then make an informed decision regarding his recovery and his ability to go back on the court,” Dr. Marc Cohen, Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Newark-Beth Israel Medical Center, told The Post. -via New York Post / July 27, 2023
George Karl: Before posting anything negative or speculative about the James Family, remember they are, first and foremost, a father, mother and three kids. We sometimes lose touch with humanity in these moments. 😞 pic.twitter.com/YwRXEtGCez -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / July 27, 2023