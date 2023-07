Dallas Mavericks help Dorian Finney-Smith's father secure parole after 29 years in prison

Contractually, Dorian Finney-Smith’s seven-season Mavericks tenure ended on Feb. 6, when he was traded to Brooklyn as part of the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas blockbuster. Personally, Finney-Smith’s bond with the Mavericks franchise quietly has continued, evidenced Wednesday by a profound occurrence in Richmond, Va. The Virginia Parole Board voted 3-0 to grant conditional freedom to Finney-Smith’s father, Elbert Smith Jr., who has been incarcerated for the last 28 years and four months of Dorian’s 30-year life . “My whole family is in tears,” Finney-Smith told The News shortly after learning of the board’s vote. “It hasn’t set in; probably won’t until I see him out. I haven’t touched my dad since … ever.”Source: Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News