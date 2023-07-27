Dominick Barlow staying with the Spurs

Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Dominick Barlow is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract, Todd Ramasar of @LifeSportsAgncy tells ESPN.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs reach an agreement with Dominick Barlow on another two-way deal after an impressive showing by the forward during summer league.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Dominick Barlow is reportedly returning to the Spurs on a two-way deal.
San Antonio now has one two-way slot remaining, and they’ll need to trim the full roster by two players before the season starts.
An updated look at the state of the team:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Gozlan: I think the Spurs have a lot of very good players that I’d think are very much available and could get cut if they’re not moved. The Spurs have 17 players on standard contracts, and that’s including Sandro Mamukelashvili, who hasn’t re-signed officially, but he’s expected to have a standard contract. That’s two players they have to cut already, but there’s Dominick Barlow, who was a qualifying offer right now, and had a strong Summer League and is someone who could get a standard roster spot. Their second-round pick Sidy Cissoko also seems like another candidate. If you’re factoring in those two players as well, then they have four potential players they need to cut (or trade). In order of salaries, there’s Devonte’ Graham, who’s owed $12 million this year and a small partial guarantee next year. Reggie Bullock has an $11 million expiring contract and can still help a lot of teams. They have Khem Birch, and he could be cut or moved because they have a lot of big men right now. Cedi Osman seems like a good trade candidate if they wanted to move him. Cameron Payne, whom they just got is a player who could help there, especially if Graham doesn’t stick around. Most of these veterans seem expendable. -via HoopsHype / July 26, 2023
Paul Garcia: With Payne now on the roster, the Spurs have $2.9 mil in cap space with Barlow, Jones, and Mamu’s cap hold. If they don’t have any immediate plans to use the $9.9 mil in space that can open up, then we may see Jones and Mamu sign their deals -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 17, 2023
Clutch Points: “[I dunked] on my boy too… I had to [stare him down]. Had to. He’s aggressive out there.” Ausar Thompson on his putback dunk over former Overtime Elite forward Dominick Barlow 😅 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/iyBTxCGdZY -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 15, 2023