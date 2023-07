Dominick Barlow staying with the Spurs

Gozlan: I think the Spurs have a lot of very good players that I’d think are very much available and could get cut if they’re not moved. The Spurs have 17 players on standard contracts, and that’s including Sandro Mamukelashvili, who hasn’t re-signed officially, but he’s expected to have a standard contract. That’s two players they have to cut already, but there’s Dominick Barlow, who was a qualifying offer right now, and had a strong Summer League and is someone who could get a standard roster spot. Their second-round pick Sidy Cissoko also seems like another candidate. If you’re factoring in those two players as well, then they have four potential players they need to cut (or trade). In order of salaries, there’s Devonte’ Graham, who’s owed $12 million this year and a small partial guarantee next year. Reggie Bullock has an $11 million expiring contract and can still help a lot of teams. They have Khem Birch, and he could be cut or moved because they have a lot of big men right now. Cedi Osman seems like a good trade candidate if they wanted to move him. Cameron Payne, whom they just got is a player who could help there, especially if Graham doesn’t stick around. Most of these veterans seem expendable. -via HoopsHype / July 26, 2023