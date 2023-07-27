Jeff Teague thinks James Harden is better than Dwyane Wade

Debates about the greatest in the position always come up. Interviewers and journalists chase these answers to get the most engagement out of fan bases. Often, these questions are asked to NBA players who have played against multiple generations. Jeff Teague was one of these people and he outlined why James Harden may just outrank Dwyane Wade based on their value, via The Score. “D-Wade has Shaq and Bron. He ain’t never really been by himself. When the Miami Heat were by themselves, they were trash. Harden is better, bro. I am sorry,” Teague said.
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/sJlpTIEvRY – 5:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Veteran point guard says Lillard-Heat situation is “bad for the league,” as James Harden also chimes in. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/26/nba… – 5:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 50-point games over the last 5 seasons:
14 — Harden
11 — Dame
7 — Steph
6 — Giannis
Nobody else has more than 5. pic.twitter.com/wBqtRayWMx – 3:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tracy McGrady rips into James Harden for requesting trade from 76ers: ‘That makes zero sense to me’
cbssports.com/nba/news/tracy… – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA’s Austin Rivers says Lillard-Heat situation is ‘bad for the league,’ as James Harden chimes in sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/26/nba… – 12:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA’s Austin Rivers on Damian Lillard-Heat situation, “It’s bad for the league,” as James Harden also chimes in. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/26/nba… Also: Heat summer prospect moves on to Nets. – 9:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden on Damian Lillard situation, ‘I see both sides because I went through it’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/james… – 7:20 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Recently sat down w/the legend @Tmac_213 to discuss his Ones Basketball League, James Harden, Dame Lillard, the Suns superteam and much more, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/tracy-mc… – 3:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Paul Reed on James Harden: ‘I hope he comes back’ inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 2:59 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
More:
-@espn_macmahon doesn’t believe Stephen Silas had much control
-By contrast, Ime Udoka is being empowered to do whatever he pleases
-Udoka may be the most powerful non-Fertitta in the organization
-MacMahon confirms the Rockets desire to reunite with James Harden cooled… – 2:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“James Harden, that’s like my big brother. One of the coolest vets I know. I hope he comes back, but I understand business is business…”
Paul Reed gives his thoughts on the James Harden situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/pau… via @SixersWire – 12:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In a new interview, James Harden somehow managed to touch on his own trade rumors while discussing a completely different player. And he sounded….pretty reasonable?
phillyvoice.com/james-harden-t… – 9:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! GAME THEORY w/ @AndrewKSchlecht!
10 Biggest Questions Remaining in 2023 NBA Offseason!
-Lillard, Harden Trades?
-Rookie Extensions? Star Extensions? Jaylen Brown Extension?
-Best Free Agents left?
-What does OKC do with its roster?
-More!
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/0g5vVV8Ffa – 8:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will James Harden get traded to the Los Angeles Clippers?
@LawMurrayTheNU talks with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 about the possibility. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/YHGvNCAAGh – 8:07 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, momentarily, @AndrewKSchlecht and I are going to go live and talk about the 10 biggest remaining questions in this NBA offseason.
Harden? Lillard? Jaylen? Raptors? Best remaining free agents? Extensions? What are the Thunder doing?
youtube.com/live/4iuXpOMCn… pic.twitter.com/t0TyracAhD – 6:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spida in 6 seasons:
— 24.6 PPG
— 45/37/84%
— 4x All-Star
— 1x All-NBA
— Playoffs every season
The first shooting guard with 10,000+ points in their first 6 seasons since Dwyane Wade. pic.twitter.com/Q5B1NYcfLn – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Paul Pierce rants again, this time about deserving more respect than Dwyane Wade. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/pau… – 5:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Long-time Celtics nemesis Paul Pierce rants again, this time about deserving more respect than Heat icon Dwyane Wade. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/24/pau… “I’m just saying I think all-time my skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of great players.” – 3:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Austin Rivers says star players’ trade demands to specific teams ‘bad for the league.’ He’s talking about Damian Lillard and James Harden.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/austi… – 12:10 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This did not start with James Harden, or Damian Lillard, or Carmelo Anthony. Stars wanting out is a part of the fabric of the NBA. – 10:04 AM
At the age of 41, Dwyane Wade tells CNBC Make It that he feels healthier now than he ever did while he was on the court. The difference, he says, lies in a change of his priorities. As a player, Wade valued his physical fitness above all. In retirement, he has focused more on his overall wellness, including his mental health and time spent in solitude. -via CNBC / July 25, 2023
“I feel like I’m in better shape now than I was actually as a player. I was very muscular, but I didn’t take care of my body in the way that I should’ve because I didn’t have the knowledge,” he says. “I care more about [my daily wellness practices],” Wade adds. “I understand their importance.” -via CNBC / July 25, 2023
Wade and his son, Zaire, 21, who’s a professional basketball player in the Basketball Africa League, recently launched a partnership with wellness company Thorne to incorporate more healthy practices into their lives for longevity. -via CNBC / July 25, 2023
Clutch Points: “It’s got to be something deeper than any of us know about because, to me, it’s the perfect fit.” Tracy McGrady on James Harden wanting to leave the Sixers 😶 (via @TheHerd) pic.twitter.com/wNsh9Qt7Ao -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 26, 2023
HoopsHype: James Harden: “I just work hard, play basketball and let everybody else talk. So I don’t consider myself a good guy. I don’t consider myself a bad guy. I just do my job and stay out of the way and that’s kind of been my mindset my entire career.” Well, there you go. -via Twitter @hoopshype / July 26, 2023
“James Harden, that’s like my big brother, one of the coolest vets I know,” Reed said Tuesday of Harden, who has requested a trade. “I hope he comes back. But I understand business is business. And sometimes you got to do what you got to do. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 25, 2023
Clutch Points: “It’s the first time he really talked sh*t to me and the first time I ever really wanted to fight him… The game start, we playing against each other and he do a lot of flopping.” Jeff Teague on wanting to fight Chris Paul 🤣 (via club520podcast/IG) pic.twitter.com/AaCN0AyPrG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 27, 2023
According to Teague, the pair clashed due to McGrady’s initial lack of respect for his young teammate. “He cold, but he don’t like me, I don’t like him either,” Teague said of T-Mac. “I was in my third year, I was starting point guard, he came to our team. And he was really pissed that I was starting.” -via complex.com / July 12, 2023
Teague then detailed his first encounter with McGrady, who showed up to practice with a sense of entitlement. “You know, I’m a fan, so I’m like, ‘Damn. That’s T-Mac in the Maybach with some big ass Gucci clothes on,” Teague shared. Later in the practice, Teague felt disrespected by how McGrady scoffed at finding out Jeff was the Hawks’ starting point guard. As a result, Teague claims he spent the rest of the year “talking shit” to his elder by reminding T-Mac that he wasn’t on the same level as generational peers such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. -via complex.com / July 12, 2023