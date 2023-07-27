Joel Embiid an option for Team USA?

Will Joel Embiid play in the 2024 Olympics for Team USA? @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 asked Hall of Famer & USA Basketball Managing Dir. Grant Hill if he’s had a conversation with 2023’s MVP?
Source: Twitter @SiriusXMNBA
Source: Twitter @SiriusXMNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid won’t play for Team USA or France at the 2023 #FIBAWC, but the 29-year-old center could be at the Olympic Games 🇺🇸
The managing director of USA Basketball Grant Hill talked about the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season MVP potentially playing in 2024:
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 11:06 AM
Joel Embiid won’t play for Team USA or France at the 2023 #FIBAWC, but the 29-year-old center could be at the Olympic Games 🇺🇸
The managing director of USA Basketball Grant Hill talked about the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season MVP potentially playing in 2024:
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 11:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/sJlpTIEvRY – 5:11 PM
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/sJlpTIEvRY – 5:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will Joel Embiid play for the U.S. or France in the Paris Olympics? He has yet to decide. inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 4:49 PM
Will Joel Embiid play for the U.S. or France in the Paris Olympics? He has yet to decide. inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 4:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Joel Embiid play in the 2024 Olympics for Team USA?
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 asked Hall of Famer & USA Basketball Managing Dir. Grant Hill if he’s had a conversation with 2023’s MVP? pic.twitter.com/QMokmeAwT9 – 1:34 PM
Will Joel Embiid play in the 2024 Olympics for Team USA?
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 asked Hall of Famer & USA Basketball Managing Dir. Grant Hill if he’s had a conversation with 2023’s MVP? pic.twitter.com/QMokmeAwT9 – 1:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today’s Orange and Blue Bloods pod is live.
@EJ_Stewart and I chopped it up with @IanBegley – and discussed all things Knicks:
🏀Possible IQ extension
🏀Dylan Windler signing
🏀Backup PF situation
🏀Leon Rose era
🏀 Embiid drama
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 9:57 AM
Today’s Orange and Blue Bloods pod is live.
@EJ_Stewart and I chopped it up with @IanBegley – and discussed all things Knicks:
🏀Possible IQ extension
🏀Dylan Windler signing
🏀Backup PF situation
🏀Leon Rose era
🏀 Embiid drama
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 9:57 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in last week’s Mailbag:
sny.tv/articles/knick…
sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 1:03 PM
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in last week’s Mailbag:
sny.tv/articles/knick…
sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 1:03 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
More on this storyline
He’s demanded a trade away from the reigning MVP! Tracy McGrady: That makes zero sense to me. Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he’s played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for. And maybe there’s some internal bullshit that is going on that we don’t know about. Because it doesn’t make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It’s got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man. -via GQ.com / July 25, 2023
NBA superstar Joel Embiid is a married man. The Philadelphia 76ers forward and 2022-23 NBA MVP married his longtime girlfriend on Saturday. The bride is Anne de Palma. She’s been with Embiid since 2018. The two had their first child together in 2020. -via athlonsports.com / July 24, 2023