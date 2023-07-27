Jose Alvarado will not play for Puerto Rico in World Cup

Andrew Lopez: Tough break for Pels guard Jose Alvarado who won’t get to participate in the World Cup for Puerto Rico. Team wanted him to sit for precautionary reasons as he continues to recover from a stress reaction in his tibia that cost him the final part of the season. pic.twitter.com/TQgu2fCUS3
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Tough break for Pels guard Jose Alvarado who won’t get to participate in the World Cup for Puerto Rico.
Team wanted him to sit for precautionary reasons as he continues to recover from a stress reaction in his tibia that cost him the final part of the season. pic.twitter.com/TQgu2fCUS3 – 5:08 PM
Will Guillory: Jose Alvarado seems happy about the new Herb Jones deal pic.twitter.com/xVLbEKZqIO -via Twitter @WillGuillory / June 30, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans Point Guard Jose Alvarado was also in attendance with Fred at this weekend’s festivities. The camp is designed to help the kids better their basketball skills like passing, shooting and footwork. -via 13 WREX / June 25, 2023