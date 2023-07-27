LeBron James tweets statement on Bronny James: We have our family together, safe and healthy

LeBron James: I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑
Source: Twitter @KingJames
Source: Twitter @KingJames
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James shares update on son Bronny: ‘We have our family together, safe and healthy’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:36 PM
LeBron James shares update on son Bronny: ‘We have our family together, safe and healthy’
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:36 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… – 12:01 PM
I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… – 12:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by a teenager:
2,362 — LeBron James
1,759 — Kobe Bryant
1,725 — Carmelo Anthony
1,624 — Kevin Durant
1,392 — Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/C9HBUVZkYE – 9:36 AM
Most points by a teenager:
2,362 — LeBron James
1,759 — Kobe Bryant
1,725 — Carmelo Anthony
1,624 — Kevin Durant
1,392 — Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/C9HBUVZkYE – 9:36 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
LeBron James had a hilarious reaction to Austin Reaves old Facebook post silverscreenandroll.com/2023/7/26/2380… via @LakersSBN – 7:48 AM
LeBron James had a hilarious reaction to Austin Reaves old Facebook post silverscreenandroll.com/2023/7/26/2380… via @LakersSBN – 7:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/sJlpTIEvRY – 5:11 PM
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/sJlpTIEvRY – 5:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
One day later… Draymond Green (+700) has moved ahead of LeBron James (+800) as the favorite to be the first NBA player hit with tech for flopping next season via @betonline_ag.
Other Lakers: DLo (+1400) and AD (+2000)
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/SCxCtJw3rf – 4:57 PM
One day later… Draymond Green (+700) has moved ahead of LeBron James (+800) as the favorite to be the first NBA player hit with tech for flopping next season via @betonline_ag.
Other Lakers: DLo (+1400) and AD (+2000)
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/SCxCtJw3rf – 4:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Excited to also contribute to @Sportskeeda on NBA coverage. My first dispatch: Three cardiologists share perspective on Bronny James’ cardiac arrest & their optimism for his recovery bit.ly/3ObwiWL pic.twitter.com/ObN8nFdUHq – 11:07 AM
Excited to also contribute to @Sportskeeda on NBA coverage. My first dispatch: Three cardiologists share perspective on Bronny James’ cardiac arrest & their optimism for his recovery bit.ly/3ObwiWL pic.twitter.com/ObN8nFdUHq – 11:07 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Damar Hamlin showed love to Bronny James after his cardiac arrest scare ❤️
Hoping for a speedy recovery for Bronny 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hQEsBjubW9 – 10:38 PM
Damar Hamlin showed love to Bronny James after his cardiac arrest scare ❤️
Hoping for a speedy recovery for Bronny 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hQEsBjubW9 – 10:38 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
How common is cardiac arrest in young athletes like Bronny James? We asked Akron experts beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 5:20 PM
How common is cardiac arrest in young athletes like Bronny James? We asked Akron experts beaconjournal.com/story/sports/2… via @beaconjournal – 5:20 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Many athletes sent heartfelt messages to Bronny James after he suffered a cardiac arrest ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/lfpkrhSjlG – 4:51 PM
Many athletes sent heartfelt messages to Bronny James after he suffered a cardiac arrest ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/lfpkrhSjlG – 4:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest – The New York Times nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 3:31 PM
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest – The New York Times nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 3:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and NBA world reacts to Bronny James cardiac arrest news
nbcsports.com/nba/news/tatum… – 3:06 PM
Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, and NBA world reacts to Bronny James cardiac arrest news
nbcsports.com/nba/news/tatum… – 3:06 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Almost every high-profile tweet about Bronny James on this wretched site has replies with blatant lies underneath it.
Way before 2020, sudden cardiac death was the most common cause of death among athletes, per the NIH. And if people ask for specifics, here you go: pic.twitter.com/5STmqgZBCQ – 2:06 PM
Almost every high-profile tweet about Bronny James on this wretched site has replies with blatant lies underneath it.
Way before 2020, sudden cardiac death was the most common cause of death among athletes, per the NIH. And if people ask for specifics, here you go: pic.twitter.com/5STmqgZBCQ – 2:06 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Hank Gathers, Myocarditis, Cardiac, Vaccine, and Len Bias are all trending in the wake of the Bronny James news.
That might be enough Twitter for the week, honestly. – 1:33 PM
Hank Gathers, Myocarditis, Cardiac, Vaccine, and Len Bias are all trending in the wake of the Bronny James news.
That might be enough Twitter for the week, honestly. – 1:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell expresses support for Bronny James after cardiac arrest
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/07/c… – 12:37 PM
#Cavs star Donovan Mitchell expresses support for Bronny James after cardiac arrest
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/07/c… – 12:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron’s son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during workout Monday, was treated and now is out of the ICU and in stable condition. This is incredibly scary, fortunately there was a medical team on site quickly.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:01 PM
LeBron’s son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during workout Monday, was treated and now is out of the ICU and in stable condition. This is incredibly scary, fortunately there was a medical team on site quickly.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:01 PM
Lenn Robbins @LennRobbins
Keeping a good thought for @KingJames and the entire family. @Lakers @usabasketball – 11:59 AM
Keeping a good thought for @KingJames and the entire family. @Lakers @usabasketball – 11:59 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Prayers for him and the James family.
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 11:56 AM
Prayers for him and the James family.
Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Is Stable After Cardiac Arrest nytimes.com/2023/07/25/spo… – 11:56 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Seeing news break that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest but is stable followed immediately by news that Jaylen Brown signed an absurdly large contract is a reminder everyone’s just a cog in this machine that never stops. No breaks. – 11:16 AM
Seeing news break that Bronny James went into cardiac arrest but is stable followed immediately by news that Jaylen Brown signed an absurdly large contract is a reminder everyone’s just a cog in this machine that never stops. No breaks. – 11:16 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Bronny James collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at USC. He is in stable condition now and no longer in the ICU. thesportingtribune.com/bronny-james-s… – 11:07 AM
Bronny James collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at USC. He is in stable condition now and no longer in the ICU. thesportingtribune.com/bronny-james-s… – 11:07 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Prayers up for Bronny James & the entire James family! 🙏🏽🙏🏼 – 11:06 AM
Prayers up for Bronny James & the entire James family! 🙏🏽🙏🏼 – 11:06 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are NFL RBs really helpless? Would you blame NBA stars if they joined a Saudi league? Why did Steph leave LeBron off his all-time 5? & more! Guests: @plaxicoburress @realshaunking
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:52 AM
Are NFL RBs really helpless? Would you blame NBA stars if they joined a Saudi league? Why did Steph leave LeBron off his all-time 5? & more! Guests: @plaxicoburress @realshaunking
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James was put into an intensive care unit on Monday 😮
The player suffered a cardiac arrest:
basketnews.com/news-192527-br… – 10:48 AM
LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny James was put into an intensive care unit on Monday 😮
The player suffered a cardiac arrest:
basketnews.com/news-192527-br… – 10:48 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
🙏🏻 for Bronny and the James family: Report: Bronny James suffers cardiac emergency at workout on USC campus beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:45 AM
🙏🏻 for Bronny and the James family: Report: Bronny James suffers cardiac emergency at workout on USC campus beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Wish the best to Bronny James and his family. Any heart-related incident is terrifying. Glad he is stable and out of ICU. – 10:43 AM
Wish the best to Bronny James and his family. Any heart-related incident is terrifying. Glad he is stable and out of ICU. – 10:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:43 AM
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:42 AM
Bronny James collapses on court after cardiac arrest eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:42 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Court, Now in Stable Condition sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 10:41 AM
LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Suffers Cardiac Arrest on Court, Now in Stable Condition sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 10:41 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 – 10:30 AM
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 – 10:30 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Episode 7 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod detailing LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, features @JuddApatow & Bill Hader breaking down James’ role in the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” Then, our @richarddeitsch on LBJ’s ratings impact over the years. On @AthleticNBAShow: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:30 AM
Episode 7 of “A King’s Reign,” our pod detailing LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, features @JuddApatow & Bill Hader breaking down James’ role in the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” Then, our @richarddeitsch on LBJ’s ratings impact over the years. On @AthleticNBAShow: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Just like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James is also ready for a move to Saudi Arabia 😅✈️ pic.twitter.com/x5fveX9jGj – 1:33 AM
Just like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James is also ready for a move to Saudi Arabia 😅✈️ pic.twitter.com/x5fveX9jGj – 1:33 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb – 8:24 PM
Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal! ✌🏾🤷🏾♂️😁 pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb – 8:24 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
W/ new rule in place to penalize flopping in the NBA w/ a technical foul, odds have come out w/ Lakers’ LeBron James (7/1) favored to be the 1st player hit w/ a tech for flopping via @betonline_ag.
CP3 (8/1), Draymond (9/1) & Smart (9/1) not far behind.
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/oSQUGAuOEV – 4:14 PM
W/ new rule in place to penalize flopping in the NBA w/ a technical foul, odds have come out w/ Lakers’ LeBron James (7/1) favored to be the 1st player hit w/ a tech for flopping via @betonline_ag.
CP3 (8/1), Draymond (9/1) & Smart (9/1) not far behind.
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/oSQUGAuOEV – 4:14 PM
More on this storyline
Bronny James is doing well enough after his health scare that his parents are “relieved,” sources with knowledge tell TMZ Sports. LeBron James and wife Savannah put everything on hold Monday after Bronny suffered cardiac arrest while practicing at USC. -via TMZ.com / July 26, 2023
We’re told Bronny is doing much better … well enough that his parents are calmer. Not to say, of course, they’re not anxious to know what caused Bronny’s heart to stop, but they seem to have gotten enough reassurance from his doctors to tamp down the fear. One word used to describe them — “optimistic.” -via TMZ.com / July 26, 2023
Our sources say doctors still need to perform more tests to determine what triggered the cardiac arrest. -via TMZ.com / July 26, 2023
It’s too soon to know how Bronny’s episode will affect his basketball career, since it largely depends on the underlying causes of the cardiac arrest. “When they come up with a mechanism for why he had the cardiac arrest, you could then and only then make an informed decision regarding his recovery and his ability to go back on the court,” Dr. Marc Cohen, Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Newark-Beth Israel Medical Center, told The Post. -via New York Post / July 27, 2023
George Karl: Before posting anything negative or speculative about the James Family, remember they are, first and foremost, a father, mother and three kids. We sometimes lose touch with humanity in these moments. 😞 pic.twitter.com/YwRXEtGCez -via Twitter @CoachKarl22 / July 27, 2023
Bronny James, who on Monday suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalized, had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, according to a source familiar with the matter. The screening included a transthoracic echocardiogram – which looks at blood flow through the heart and heart valves – and an EKG, which is a recording of the heart’s electrical activity, the source said. Both screenings came back with normal results. The normal results of those tests are a good sign and likely mean the episode wasn’t caused by an anatomical preexisting problem. -via CNN.com / July 27, 2023