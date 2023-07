NBA opinions on Zion Williamson all over the place: One person told reporter Pelicans should pull the plug on Zion era

During my time in Vegas, I heard opinions from a few folks who were all over the place when it comes to Zion Williamson and his current value. I had one person associated with a team tell me New Orleans should pull the plug on his era while they have the chance this offseason. I had another person tell me he believes Williamson is going to be fueled by all the controversy this summer and become an MVP candidate in 2023-24. With Williamson, it’s easy to see his career going in either direction.Source: William Guillory, John Hollinger, William Guillory and John Hollinger @ The Athletic