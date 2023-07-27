Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to play for Jordan (the country)

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will also see the Jordanian national team playing in Group C with the United States, Greece, and New Zealand. To do so, they will also be helped by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, as officially announced through a post on Facebook by the JBF. “The American native Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been contracted as a new player for the “Jordan Hawks” in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and he’s currently with the national team camp in Lithuania”, the official statement by Jordan said.
Bunched with arguably the toughest group in the FIBA World Cup, Jordan has tapped a former NBA player for reinforcement. The Jordan Basketball Federation (JBF) bared on Monday, July 24, that it is processing the naturalization of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the global hoops tiff that will tip off in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia on August 25. Hollis-Jefferson, who played for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Portland Trail Blazers over a six-year NBA stint, currently trains with the Falcons in Lithuania. “[T]he player showed harmony during training with the Falcons players,” the JBF wrote on Facebook. -via Rappler / July 26, 2023
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could see action in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The former NBA forward might suit up for Jordan as its naturalized player in the global hoops conclave set on August 25 to September 10. -via tiebreakertimes.com.ph / July 24, 2023
The 28-year-old winger has already joined the Falcons in their training camp in Lithuania as part of their buildup for the World Cup, according to JBF. -via tiebreakertimes.com.ph / July 24, 2023