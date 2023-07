Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to play for Jordan (the country)

Bunched with arguably the toughest group in the FIBA World Cup, Jordan has tapped a former NBA player for reinforcement. The Jordan Basketball Federation (JBF) bared on Monday, July 24, that it is processing the naturalization of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the global hoops tiff that will tip off in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia on August 25 . Hollis-Jefferson, who played for the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Portland Trail Blazers over a six-year NBA stint, currently trains with the Falcons in Lithuania. “[T]he player showed harmony during training with the Falcons players,” the JBF wrote on Facebook. -via Rappler / July 26, 2023