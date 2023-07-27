Spurs interested in Evan Fournier

I have heard that a few teams – teams that seem like they could make the playoffs – have had interest in acquiring Evan Fournier. One other team that I am keeping an eye on is San Antonio. The Spurs are among those teams who have had interest in acquiring Fournier via trade. Unless they have changed course recently, the Knicks have been against attaching any additional draft compensation in a Fournier trade. At the start of the offseason, the Spurs had enough cap space available to absorb Fournier’s contract ($18.9 million for 2023-24 and a team option next season). They no longer have the requisite space to absorb the deal. So San Antonio would have to send back salary to satisfy trade rules in a Fournier acquisition. Something else worth noting on Fournier and the Spurs: Fournier and Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama share a home country (France) and an agent (Bouna Ndiaye).
Evan Fournier on joining Team France in this story: “I am impatient to play again, excited to come back to this team, the atmosphere … fighting for a goal. This season, for the first time, I had no goal and it felt strange.”
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in last week's Mailbag:
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in last week's Mailbag:
It goes without saying that San Antonio is an alluring destination for French players including Knicks’ Evan Fournier. Fournier, who is from France, is very vocal that he wants to leave New York and start fresh with another team this offseason. In an interview with French outlet L’ Equipe, he cites a lack of playing time with the Knicks during the regular season and including the playoffs as reasons he would like to leave the Big Apple. -via Kens5.com / July 20, 2023
