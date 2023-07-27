Stephen Curry was open to reunion with Kevin Durant

Steph Curry said he was open to a reunion with Durant and recently revealed more details about the situation and how it played out from his point of view. “I think there was an excitement or curiosity of, ‘Is this really a legit possibility?’ “ Curry explained on The Ringer’s ”Real Ones” podcast with Logan Murdock and Raja Bell. “And to be honest, I had talked to him maybe once or twice about it specifically, but he wasn’t in the decision-making process so he wasn’t in a position to where he could be like, ‘I want to do X, Y, Z.’ It was just more of a natural conversation.
Source: Ricko Mendoza @ SB Nation
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
49ers linebacker Fred Warner had some praise for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a comparison to Steph Curry. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/27/49e… – 11:15 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I still feel like I’m in the prime of my career in terms of what I’m able to accomplish.”
At age 35 and heading into Year 15, Steph Curry still has something to prove 👀
(via @PBS) pic.twitter.com/O8aY5lLH5U – 9:49 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by a teenager:
2,362 — LeBron James
1,759 — Kobe Bryant
1,725 — Carmelo Anthony
1,624 — Kevin Durant
1,392 — Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/C9HBUVZkYE – 9:36 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is set to make an appearance on ‘Hot Ones’ later this week. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/war… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry revealed how Kobe Bryant once gave him an incredible compliment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/ste… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry discussed how Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole affected the Golden State Warriors roster. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/ste… – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with multiple 30+ PPG seasons:
James Harden
LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Bradley Beal
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/sJlpTIEvRY – 5:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry discussed how Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole affected the Golden State Warriors roster. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/ste… – 1:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is set to make an appearance on ‘Hot Ones’ later this week. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/war… – 11:35 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I actually called [Adam Silver] and advocated for him to take marijuana off the banned substance list … It’s the NBA, everybody does it, it’s like wine.”
Kevin Durant on how he played a role in lifting the NBA’s ban on marijuana.
(via @cnbcevents)
pic.twitter.com/sZghglZWRr – 8:49 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry revealed how Kobe Bryant once gave him an incredible compliment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/ste… – 10:00 PM
Diamond Leung @diamond83
Kevin Durant on NBA Twitter: “When I turn my phone off or delete the app, I will still be thinking about what they may say, you know what I’m saying?”
Does he like Elon’s Twitter or the former Twitter? “I like all of it.”
#GamePlan23 – 8:49 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Stephen Curry put Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his all-time NBA starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/chi… – 8:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
During his introductory press conference, Cory Joseph says playing alongside Steph Curry and Chris Paul is “an unbelievable opportunity” and he gets to “learn from two of the greats to ever do it at this position.”
He believes the three point guards can feed off each other. – 5:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Cory Joseph says he’s “super excited” to play with Steph Curry and Chris Paul and believes the three Warriors point guards can “feed off each other.” – 5:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
From March: celticsblog.com/2023/3/22/2364…
From June: celticsblog.com/2023/6/10/2375…
Sums up how torn I’ve grown on Brown over the last year. I’ve said in the past keeping him in a C’s uniform is crucial. Durant intrigued me. Now, there might’ve been no better choice, but this is a BIG deal: – 3:26 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry revealed how Kobe Bryant once gave him an incredible compliment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/25/ste… – 1:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What could the Warriors have improved last year? What went wrong?
Steph Curry joined @loganmmurdock and @Bell19Raja on #RealOnes to discuss that and how to sustain a dynasty.
youtu.be/KgaozygIhFQ – 11:48 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole are putting in some offseason work 👀
(via RalenLamar/IG) pic.twitter.com/aY8KVVzOuM – 10:02 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Stephen Curry put Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in his all-time NBA starting five. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/chi… – 4:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges said he was joking around with Nets employees at Barclays days before the KD trade:
“I was f***ing around like, ‘This is my home’, then I get f***ing traded 2 days later… I’m dapping the employees up like, ‘Imma see you bruh, imma be back here in a couple days.'”… pic.twitter.com/EBshtsJp7U – 2:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges said he was joking around with Nets employees at Barclays days before the KD trade:
“I was f***ing around like, ‘This is my home’, then I get f***ing traded 2 days later… I’m dapping the employees up like, ‘Imma see you bruh, imma be back here in a couple days.'” pic.twitter.com/qeqlBjhuUh – 2:05 PM
“And it just spoke to what I just mentioned. Yeah, we know our games gel, we know how to play basketball, so if it ended up being that, of course I’d love to play with him. But it never really got past that. So, again, he wasn’t really in the situation where, he could demand the trade, but he couldn’t really control the outcome of it. So I didn’t really spend too much time after the initial shock of like, ‘Oh he wants out of Brooklyn?’” -via SB Nation / July 27, 2023
Appearing on the Raja Bell’s and Logan Murdock’s podcast, Curry was asked if the hurt for KD within the organization has subsided, responding that he didn’t actually have any. “I never really had any hurt, to begin with,” Steph said about Durant’s departure. “I knew, as a man, as an athlete, he didn’t owe me anything. He didn’t owe our franchise anything. It was a situation when he left; it was his own decision.” -via Basketball Network / July 27, 2023
SLAM: Have you had a chance to connect with your new teammates? Bradley Beal: Yeah, my new teammates have been awesome. K [Kevin Durant], Book, D. Ayton, Cam [Cameron Payne], everybody’s been unreal in this whole transition. This is all new for me, but I’m embracing it, and these guys have all embraced me. It’s like, I’m ready to get to work, you know? This is definitely an awesome group of guys to be a part of. We’re still building on our team, but it’s been a joy so far. -via SLAM / July 26, 2023
How do you want people to view your contribution to the game of basketball? Stephen Curry: I still feel like I — I’m in the prime of my career, in a sense of what I’m able to accomplish. Just out there and what the future may hold, trying to achieve, hopefully win more championships, and push the envelope as far as I can. -via PBS / July 26, 2023