Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard, Paul George: 'You can go to those guys and ask them to do anything, and they'll do it'

All three of your seasons with the Clippers ended with one or both of Kawhi or Paul, one of them out. How has it been dealing with that?” Tyronn Lue: “You know, it’s been tough. You know, it’s been frustrating, especially as a coach. I think as our fans, the Clipper fans, as an organization, because you know we feel like we have the potential to win a championship. We have all the pieces, all the right pieces, and we have two great stars like PG and Kawhi, two of the best stars I’ve ever been around as far as two-way players. But not a headache, like you can go to, like they’re not looking for media, they’re not looking for attention. Like you can go to those guys and ask them to do anything, and they’ll do it. And it’s just unfortunate because, you know, everybody had a load management and they kind of give those guys a hard time. But at the end of the day, if they don’t want to play in the playoffs, like, these are real significant injuries, you know? And so, you know, you try to manage guys to get to that point when we get to the playoffs, we can finish the season, and it just hasn’t been that way. And so it’s not a thing where they’re sitting out or load management in the playoffs. Like, that’s the dumbest I’ve ever heard.”
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Ringer @ringernba
Let’s play everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous.
Topic: The Clippers should re-sign Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
📼: youtu.be/etDXqWvmojQ pic.twitter.com/duTKsWI7BP – 5:38 PM
Let’s play everyone’s favorite game: That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous.
Topic: The Clippers should re-sign Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
📼: youtu.be/etDXqWvmojQ pic.twitter.com/duTKsWI7BP – 5:38 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Should BOS, LAC & LAL make sure these players make the 35% club in 24/25?
– Jaylen Brown
– Kawhi Leonard
– Paul George
– LeBron James
– Anthony Davis
This season only 5 players are in that club:
· Steph Curry
· Kevin Durant
· Joel Embiid
· Nikola Jokic
· LeBron James – 5:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Sat down exclusively with Paul George and his @PodcastPShow co-hosts at Smoove’s Hair Gallery to discuss the evolution of PG’s new endeavor and how his guests have helped transform the show since he first started in March.
theathletic.com/4707389/2023/0… – 10:53 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
Sat down exclusively with Paul George and his @PodcastPShow co-hosts at Smoove’s Hair Gallery to discuss the evolution of PG’s new endeavor and how his guests have helped transform the show since he first started in March.
theathletic.com/4707389/2023/0… – 10:53 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 700+ points in a single playoff run:
Michael Jordan
LeBron james
Kawhi Leonard
Hakeem Olajuwon
Allen Iverson
Shaquille O’Neal
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/Sw4HsJFZdG – 10:39 AM
Players with 700+ points in a single playoff run:
Michael Jordan
LeBron james
Kawhi Leonard
Hakeem Olajuwon
Allen Iverson
Shaquille O’Neal
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/Sw4HsJFZdG – 10:39 AM
More on this storyline
Just like the potential trade market is relatively slow, so will extension talks between the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. The dialogue is healthy, as Leonard is extension eligible now; Paul George won’t be extension eligible until September. -via The Athletic / July 18, 2023
“I’ve seen them play small ball five and everything. I think I fit well. Obviously [Paul George and [Kawhi Leonard], they’re going to be Hall of Famers. Russ gets up and down the floor. So I feel like I’d be able to get up and down the floor with him and help PG and Kawhi get open shots and I’ll feed off of them. “For me it plays better, I think personally, playing with older guys, they’re more experienced. My dad played also as I grew up. [I’ve been] around the game and everything, so I feel like it’s gonna help me a lot. Just learning from the older guys and get some knowledge.” -via Clutch Points / July 17, 2023
At this moment, the Brooklyn Nets are paying attention to how some of their young players are performing in the summer league in Vegas. While players like Jalen Wilson and David Duke Jr. have been balling out during their time in Las Vegas, it could be worth taking an early look at the 2024 offseason. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Nets “will be right there in the mix” to go after any big free-agent that is available next offseason. Per HoopsHype, some of the best free-agents that will be available next summer are Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, and Los Angeles Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard. -via Nets Wire / July 12, 2023
Paul George: I feel sorry for the kids that get that backlash. They’re getting discredited because of how they feel about me. I saw the backlash Brandon Miller got over the net. I saw the backlash Kiyan Anthony got, them picking me as their GOAT. You know, it sucks that they can feel like they can’t express themselves and be confident in what ultimately made them enjoy the game of basketball. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2023
Clutch Points: Paul George and Boban Marjanovic on vacation in Montenegro 🇲🇪 (via danielarajic/IG) pic.twitter.com/RoKdKnU0qX -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 22, 2023
“I love Russ,” Lue said. “From day one, you know, And when you get a guy like that that plays hard every single night and gives you everything every single night and he plays. Every. Single. Night. And he plays the same way every single games. So like teams that acquire him, like you know what you getting. He’s a tough dude, tough minded, you know. And I mean what he did for our season. Him and [Mason] Plumlee, Bones [Hyland], Eric Gordon. But what Russ and those guys did coming in for the last 20 games of the season. He saved us. You know [Paul George] goes down and he went to another level, you know and so I love him you know saying that we’ve got a great relationship.” -via Clutch Points / July 27, 2023
The Clippers are interested in a reunion with Chris Paul, sources within the team not authorized to speak publicly on the matter have said. He has pre-existing and strong trust with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue from their overlapping seasons with the Clippers when Lue was Doc Rivers’ assistant. -via Los Angeles Times / June 19, 2023
Clutch Points: “A coach makes 1 mistake or 2 mistakes, he gets fired? But a player can have 7 turnovers, 4-for-15… You keep firing good coaches, keep blaming the coaches. Everybody’s gonna make mistakes.” Ty Lue on the NBA coaching carousel 💼 (via @TheShopUN) pic.twitter.com/h1VH1mfl8T -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 18, 2023