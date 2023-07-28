Agent calls Ben Simmons a 'basketball savant'

NBA Central: Agent Bernie Lee calls Ben Simmons a ‘basketball savant’ “This guy loves the game, loves competing, and understands it at a really high level.” (Via @SiriusXMNBA ) pic.twitter.com/MlVqjoenII
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice Ian según sus fuentes en @BrooklynNets que Ben Simmons está 100% recuperado y no ha sufrido reveses; esperan que esté disponible para el inicio del campamento de entrenamiento.
Sus últimas 2 temporadas han sido diezmadas por una hernia discal.
¿Tendrás que ver para creer? pic.twitter.com/G0kiI0HXwe – 7:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Ben Simmons is reportedly ‘100% healthy,’ agent says he’ll have no limitations in training camp
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The expectation is that, you know, he’ll be able to start the season”.
Ben Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee, joined @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 and gave an update on his client. pic.twitter.com/8TISFhQs9C – 4:28 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ben Simmons is “as healthy as he’s ever been” since his last year with the 76ers, per @MarcJSpears.
Brooklyn expects Simmons to return to All-Star level next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/SBunfI4sc7 – 3:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s summer, so annual reports of Ben Simmons workouts, health are back
nbcsports.com/nba/news/its-s… – 2:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons last healthy season:
14.3 PPG
7.2 RPG
6.9 APG
1.6 SPG
55.7 FG%
He was an All-Star and made All-Defense. pic.twitter.com/ko7uKbKj35 – 2:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Ben Simmons is ‘100% healthy,’ doing skill work rather than rehabbing back injury, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 1:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Ben Simmons has progressed past the rehab portion of his offseason & is doing skills and conditioning work as he prepares for the season, per league sources familiar with the matter. He’s still expected to be a full go on Day 1 of training camp: on.sny.tv/hvVvl0B – 12:16 PM
Nets’ Ben Simmons has progressed past the rehab portion of his offseason & is doing skills and conditioning work as he prepares for the season, per league sources familiar with the matter. He’s still expected to be a full go on Day 1 of training camp: on.sny.tv/hvVvl0B – 12:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘has passed every benchmark,’ is as healthy as he’s been since leaving Sixers, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:22 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets rumors: Brooklyn has high expectations for Ben Simmons at key position in 2023-24 clutchpoints.com/nba-rumors-net… – 11:17 AM
Nets rumors: Brooklyn has high expectations for Ben Simmons at key position in 2023-24 clutchpoints.com/nba-rumors-net… – 11:17 AM
Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons continues to progress toward a return to the court. Simmons has completed the rehab portion of his offseason and is now solely focused on skill work and conditioning as he prepares for 2023-24 training camp, league sources familiar with the matter told SNY. Simmons, who turned 27 earlier this month, is 100 percent healthy and still expects to be a full participant on the first day of Nets training camp, those sources say. They add that Simmons hasn’t encountered any setbacks over the course of the summer. -via SportsNet New York / July 27, 2023
Both Simmons and the Nets hoped the surgery would help him get back on the court, but the three-time All-Star was limited to 42 games (33 starts) last season due to injury. He missed the final six weeks of the season due to a nerve impingement in his back. But Simmons and the Nets feel optimism about their approach this offseason as Simmons enters the fourth year of his five-year extension. -via SportsNet New York / July 27, 2023
Nets Daily: Drumbeat continues! On ESPN, Marc J. Spears and Ramona Shelburne react to Mikal Bridges’ statement on Ben Simmons. Spears quotes source saying Simmons in “final stage of prep for season and is as healthy as he’s ever been since his last year in Philly” -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 26, 2023