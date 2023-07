Grant Williams names Ime Udoka as best coach he's played for

The 24-year-old Williams recently admitted that Booker is someone who always talks trash to him whenever they face each other. While he’s not sure about the reason why, he isn’t someone to back down as well. With that said, Williams is looking forward to adding more to the rivalry between the Mavs and Suns and making it more intense. “The one person that talks trash to me always, for some reason, is Devin Booker. Book always talks trash, and I remember if you look back at that Phoenix game during the regular season, it was in Phoenix, if you look at clips of it, from the start I’m talking. Because he said something after I hit a 3, and from then on it lit something in me. I was doing ‘Too Small,’ ‘Rock the Baby’ stuff like that, I think I scored 14 or 17 that game, maybe more, but I remember talking trash the entire game to Book. For some reason, he always likes to jaw and chirp,” Williams explained on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, via Dallas Morning News. -via Clutch Points / July 24, 2023