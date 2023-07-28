Grant Williams names Ime Udoka as best coach he's played for

Clutch Points: “I thought he was the best of both worlds… [He] has a grit to him that allowed him to relate to players in a personal level… Ime [Udoka] is probably the best one I’ve played for.” Grant Williams on his favorite Celtics coach (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/azQqcR79lW
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I’m not aware, what happened?” 😅
Robert and Grant Williams tried to FaceTime Jaylen Brown yesterday after his supermax extension, but he didn’t answer 😂
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/OWzZ90QzF8 – 4:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
More:
-@espn_macmahon doesn’t believe Stephen Silas had much control
-By contrast, Ime Udoka is being empowered to do whatever he pleases
-Udoka may be the most powerful non-Fertitta in the organization
-MacMahon confirms the Rockets desire to reunite with James Harden cooled… – 2:25 PM
Bobby Manning: Brown didn’t realize Grant, Rob Facetimed him. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 26, 2023
The 24-year-old Williams recently admitted that Booker is someone who always talks trash to him whenever they face each other. While he’s not sure about the reason why, he isn’t someone to back down as well. With that said, Williams is looking forward to adding more to the rivalry between the Mavs and Suns and making it more intense. “The one person that talks trash to me always, for some reason, is Devin Booker. Book always talks trash, and I remember if you look back at that Phoenix game during the regular season, it was in Phoenix, if you look at clips of it, from the start I’m talking. Because he said something after I hit a 3, and from then on it lit something in me. I was doing ‘Too Small,’ ‘Rock the Baby’ stuff like that, I think I scored 14 or 17 that game, maybe more, but I remember talking trash the entire game to Book. For some reason, he always likes to jaw and chirp,” Williams explained on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, via Dallas Morning News. -via Clutch Points / July 24, 2023