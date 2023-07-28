Magic downplayed interest in Pascal Siakam

Any more info on the potential of Pascal Siakam to the Magic? Marc Stein: Orlando was downplayed as a destination almost as soon as it emerged as a reported destination. I am still trying to find out more ...
Source: Marc Stein’s Substack
Paul Reed says Nick Nurse wants to develop him into a “Pascal Siakam-type player” sportando.basketball/en/paul-reed-s… – 2:20 AM
Paul Reed: “I’ve talked to him [Nick Nurse] plenty of times and it’s always been kind of the same kind of idea. He talked about molding me into a Pascal Siakam-type player. Somebody who can kind of do it all. Shoot the ball, drive, pass, but right now, it’s all about focusing on my shot mechanics. That’s the start. That’s where it starts at.” -via Sixers Wire / July 25, 2023
The talks concerning Pascal Siakam focussed on the second or third picks with Charlotte and Portland were real, if not ever close to yielding a deal. And if Siakam’s camp leaked the distaste for signing an extension to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, it was as much the junior varsity version of Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, trying to get his client to a preferred location as it was about Siakam’s affinity for Toronto — which is very real, by the way. In the modern NBA, that is part of an agent’s job. -via The Athletic / July 18, 2023