NBA memo: We have advised Damian Lillard, agent that they will be subject to discipline by the NBA

Chris Haynes: Full NBA memo sent to all 30 teams regarding rhetoric on trade request made by Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin. “Recent media reports stated that Damian Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, called multiple NBA teams to warn them against trading for Lillard because Lillard’s only desired trade destination is Miami. Goodwin also made public comments indicating that Lillard would not fully perform the services called for under his player contract if traded to another team. We interviewed Goodwin and Lillard and also spoke with several NBA teams to whom Goodwin spoke. Goodwin denied stating or indicating to any team that Lillard would refuse to play for them. Goodwin and Lillard affirmed to us that Lillard would fully perform the services called for under his player contract in any trade scenario. The relevant teams provided descriptions of their communications with Goodwin that were mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us. We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA. We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward.”
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Still waiting for the other team that actually wants to trade for Lillard…
The NBA advised Damian Lillard and his agent that any future comments made about only wanting to play for Miami could "potentially subject him to discipline", per @ShamsCharania.
Full NBA memo sent to all 30 teams regarding rhetoric on trade request made by Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin.
Full NBA memo sent to all 30 teams regarding rhetoric on trade request made by Damian Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin.
Idk why all the sudden the league is acting like Damian Lillard & his agent are doing something that no other player in NBA history has done before: Star player requesting a trade & letting it be known where he wants to play & being upset if he doesn't land there? Seriously?!
ASK IRA: Should Jaquez or Jovic be the priority in a potential Heat trade for Lillard?
Everybody involved in this Dame trade saga continues to be annoying as hell
Shams reports Aaron Goodwin denied telling teams not to trade for Dame.
Shams reports Aaron Goodwin denied telling teams not to trade for Dame.
Aaron Goodwin on the record to the Miami Herald on July 6: “Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me. It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.” – 5:25 PM
NEW: Haslem reflects, bids official farewell today after 20 years. And Heat personnel notes (Lillard, Audige, Cain, remaining free agents, etc.)
ASK IRA: Should Jaquez or Jovic be the priority in a potential Heat trade for Lillard?
Should Jaquez or Jovic be the priority in a potential Heat trade for Lillard? Latest "Ask Ira" Plus: Ring chasing; what will be left?
Shams Charania: NBA sent a memo Friday to all 30 teams about Damian Lillard’s trade request and the stance that he only wants to play in Miami. Reporting details on @TheRally : -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 28, 2023
With the Portland Trail Blazers feeling no urgency to complete a Damian Lillard trade — and their executives on vacation — there doesn’t appear to be anything imminent in the Heat’s pursuit of a trade for the seven-time All Star guard. Lillard is not inclined to expand his list of preferred destinations beyond Miami, according to someone with knowledge of the situation. -via Miami Herald / July 28, 2023
Player empowerment has also grown in the league. You know, for example, like Damian Lillard right now. He’s basically saying he only wants to play for Miami. When it comes to the player empowerment, do you think that’s a good thing or a bad thing for a player to kind of dictate where they want to play in the league? James Harden: I see both sides of it. I see both sides because I went through it… to where the organization wants to do what’s best for them – they don’t want just to give a player that basically is one of the best players they’ve ever had in their organization away for nothing, so I get the organization side. And then I get the player side, as far as wanting to play and be somewhere, whether it’s because it’s the right situation for you, your family, or yourself or whatever that person is going through. So I see both sides. If they can meet in the middle and kind of come to an agreement and figure it out, then that’s like the best scenario. I wouldn’t want an organization to send a player somewhere where they wouldn’t want to be… because you’ve built a real relationship with that person. That person has done so many great things for your organization. But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides. So just find a balance, meet in the middle, and hopefully both sides can come to an agreement. -via HoopsHype / July 28, 2023