NBA sends memo to all 30 teams warning Damian Lillard, agent about tampering with Heat

Player empowerment has also grown in the league. You know, for example, like Damian Lillard right now. He’s basically saying he only wants to play for Miami. When it comes to the player empowerment, do you think that’s a good thing or a bad thing for a player to kind of dictate where they want to play in the league? James Harden: I see both sides of it. I see both sides because I went through it… to where the organization wants to do what’s best for them – they don’t want just to give a player that basically is one of the best players they’ve ever had in their organization away for nothing, so I get the organization side. And then I get the player side, as far as wanting to play and be somewhere, whether it’s because it’s the right situation for you, your family, or yourself or whatever that person is going through. So I see both sides. If they can meet in the middle and kind of come to an agreement and figure it out, then that’s like the best scenario. I wouldn’t want an organization to send a player somewhere where they wouldn’t want to be… because you’ve built a real relationship with that person. That person has done so many great things for your organization. But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides. So just find a balance, meet in the middle, and hopefully both sides can come to an agreement. -via HoopsHype / July 28, 2023