Thanasis Antetokounmpo returning to Bucks

Shams Charania: Free agent Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fG1v7bUvsA
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks, Thanasis Antetokounmpo agree to new contract theathletic.com/4730106/2023/0… – 5:01 PM
At @TheAthletic:
Bucks, Thanasis Antetokounmpo agree to new contract theathletic.com/4730106/2023/0… – 5:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/iuyv82x1Mk – 4:54 PM
The #Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/iuyv82x1Mk – 4:54 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have made the re-signing of Thanasis Antetokounmpo officially official. pic.twitter.com/HrxiA99Q3S – 4:49 PM
The Bucks have made the re-signing of Thanasis Antetokounmpo officially official. pic.twitter.com/HrxiA99Q3S – 4:49 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Thanasis Antetokounmpo chose to return to Milwaukee Bucks over multiple options, including New York Knicks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:10 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo chose to return to Milwaukee Bucks over multiple options, including New York Knicks #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks
sportando.basketball/en/thanasis-an… – 4:00 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks
sportando.basketball/en/thanasis-an… – 4:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo have agreed to a deal, @hoopshype has learned. – 3:40 PM
Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo have agreed to a deal, @hoopshype has learned. – 3:40 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, per @ShamsCharania. – 3:40 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, per @ShamsCharania. – 3:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fG1v7bUvsA – 3:40 PM
Free agent Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed on a deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/fG1v7bUvsA – 3:40 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Thanasis Antetokounmpo chose return to the Bucks over multiple options, including Knicks, sources said. Brothers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis, Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez all reunited in Milwaukee for next season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 28, 2023
The Greek national team has started preparing for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup at OAKA Arena, but they are without three important players at the very beginning. Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with his brothers Kostas and Thanasis, were absent, with the latter expected to join the national team tomorrow. -via EuroHoops.net / July 24, 2023
Forwards Thanasis Antetokounmpo and No. 36 overall pick Andre Jackson Jr. are candidates for roster spots with the Bucks, league sources told HoopsHype. The Bucks also have to decide what type of contract Chris Livingston, the No. 58 overall pick of the draft, will receive. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023