Things remain quiet on PJ Washington free agency front

Any movement on the PJ Washington situation? Marc Stein: Amazingly quiet on that front. As August draws near you really have to wonder if he’s going to take the qualifying offer.
Source: Marc Stein’s Substack
Source: Marc Stein’s Substack
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets mailbag: You asked, we answered your questions about:
• PJ Washington
• Miles Bridges
• New ownership
• Cody Martin
• Rotations and more
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 1:29 PM
#Hornets mailbag: You asked, we answered your questions about:
• PJ Washington
• Miles Bridges
• New ownership
• Cody Martin
• Rotations and more
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 1:29 PM
More on this storyline
NBACentral: The Cavs are interested in Christian Wood, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre, per @ChrisFedor -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 16, 2023
Vinay: Is there any other teams linked to PJ Washington other than the hornets? Also how was Vegas? Marc Stein: Charlotte seems to be the only one right now and that’s why it has moved so slow. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / July 15, 2023
The problem for Washington is there’s no competitor to draw up Charlotte’s price. Any rival team would be limited to the four-year, $50 million ballpark of the mid-level exception. If Washington wants to get starter-level money, his only option is with the Hornets or finding a sign-and-trade scenario. At this juncture, it appears the Hornets would prefer to work on a sign-and-trade rather than Washington accepting the qualifying offer. Grant Williams found himself in a similar, yet quicker situation with Boston, and the Celtics at least recouped two second-round picks for his departure to the Dallas Mavericks. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 14, 2023