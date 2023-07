Tyronn Lue: LeBron James can score 50 anytime he wants, he just wants to play the game the right way

What was your reaction to LeBron saying after the season ended that he might retire? Jeanie Buss: My dad [Jerry Buss] told me many times that no decision should be made after a loss in the playoffs. You give yourself time and space to reflect on things and not make any decisions in those kinds of moments. It was exactly how we treated LeBron – it was to give him his space and time that he needed to reflect and make his decision as to what is right for him . -via SportsKeeda / July 28, 2023