Tyronn Lue: LeBron James can score 50 anytime he wants, he just wants to play the game the right way

Clutch Points: “[LeBron] can score 50 anytime he wants… He just wants to play the game the right way. But sometimes the right way is we need you to get 50.” Tyronn Lue on calling out LeBron James in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/LFRNGnIriJ
StatMuse @statmuse
Paul Pierce as a Celtic:
— 21.8 PPG
— 10x All-Star
— 4x All-NBA
— NBA Champ
— FMVP
— 1st in threes by a Celtic
— 2nd in points by a Celtic
The only player in NBA history with 20+ regular season wins against LeBron. pic.twitter.com/O82slw2v5z – 3:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Lakers governor Jeanie Buss already knows the team will retire LeBron’s jersey when his playing days are over, per @MarkG_Medina.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss says LeBron James’ number will be retired after he makes the Hall of Fame
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ @JeanieBuss on LeBron James: “He will have his Lakers jersey retired.” In a Q&A w/ @Sportskeeda, Buss talks about James’ jersey retirement after he is in Hall-of-Fame, her support for Rob Pelinka & Darvin Ham, Pau Gasol’s HOF induction & more bit.ly/3KjmdpA pic.twitter.com/ZosGegtQiy – 11:18 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jeanie Buss confirms Lakers will eventually retire LeBron James’ jersey
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Nuggets coach Michael Malone goes behind the scenes on Denver’s journey to the title, then @NotoriousOHM on Clippers at the crossroads; Harden trade talks; Kawhi/PG extensions; Ty Lue; more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3QgexbK
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The owner of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss assured LeBron James will have his number retired once he will make it into the HoF ✅
It’s unsure whether the number 6 and the number 23 will be both retired by the legendary purple-and-yellow franchise:
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“D Wade, he had Shaq, then he had Bron. He ain’t never really been by himself. When (he was in) Miami by himself, they were trash.”
Jeff Teague has James Harden over Dwyane Wade on his top SG list.
Agree? 👀
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Here’s some video of LeBron working out today with 2026 @ProlificPrep
star @ADybantsa outside LA
Great news for the James family with Bronny getting released from the hospital.
More on @NYTSports
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James: Everyone doing great, we feel your love sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 4:22 PM
Nick DePaula: LeBron James unveils the upcoming Nike LeBron 21 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DM54JoHtns -via Twitter @NickDePaula / July 28, 2023
What was your reaction to LeBron saying after the season ended that he might retire? Jeanie Buss: My dad [Jerry Buss] told me many times that no decision should be made after a loss in the playoffs. You give yourself time and space to reflect on things and not make any decisions in those kinds of moments. It was exactly how we treated LeBron – it was to give him his space and time that he needed to reflect and make his decision as to what is right for him. -via SportsKeeda / July 28, 2023
Until LeBron said officially at the ESPYS that he’s returning, what was your level of optimism or concern about his decision? Jeanie Buss: Again, it was about giving him his space and letting him make his decision. But with the way he played last season, there was to me no reason for him to retire. But I can’t make up his mind. He has a contract. If he does play in the NBA, he’s a Laker. That part, I knew. But you can’t force somebody to play if they don’t want to play. It was really his decision to make. -via SportsKeeda / July 28, 2023
Bleacher Report: Ty Lue and the Clippers ready to lock in 🔒 (via All The Smoke, @shobasketball) -via YouTube / July 27, 2023
Clutch Points: Ty Lue: 🧙♂️ Played with Michael Jordan 🏆 Won a championship as a player with Kobe Bryant 👑 Coached LeBron James and the Cavs to a title He didn’t have a hard time ranking them 😂 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/lIqWo7y7M7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 27, 2023
Clutch Points: “I love Russ. From Day 1. … What he did for our season… he saved us. [Paul George] goes down & he went to another level. I can be real with him, he can be real with me.” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on Russell Westbrook 🫶 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/eFRaTUHhdH -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 27, 2023