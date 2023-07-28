NBACentral: Udonis Haslem has officially retired.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Haslem reflects, bids official farewell today after 20 years. And Heat personnel notes (Lillard, Audige, Cain, remaining free agents, etc.): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:12 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
And with Udonis Haslem making his retirement official, today marks the day that I am now, for the first time and for every day hereafter, older than every player in the NBA.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Udonis Haslem officially retires after 20 years with Miami Heat #NBA
NBA Central: Udonis Haslem calls out Paul Pierce (h/t @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/wmjbH5uFQz -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 22, 2023
Robinson already was assured of a standard contract even before the start of summer league. Cain with his solid play over the past two weeks likely is headed in that direction. “He’s another Heat guy,” Haslem said of Cain. “He’s one of the guys who’s spent some of the most time with me. He’s one of the guys who I’m most close with, him and Orlando. Throughout the season when I’m not getting that work in, I’m not playing on the regular, what you talk about what I give to these guys, these are two guys that have given so much to me throughout last season.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 18, 2023
Upon his arrival last month, first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr., the No. 18 pick out of UCLA, said the first Heat player he contacted was Haslem, who had just finished his 20th and final NBA season, all with the Heat. “We spoke a couple of times and we’ve kept in contact throughout summer league in Sacramento and (Las Vegas),” Haslem said. “He’s definitely a culture guy. I think it was a great pickup. And I’m looking forward to being more involved and to continue the process with him. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 18, 2023