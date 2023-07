Udonis Haslem officially retires

Robinson already was assured of a standard contract even before the start of summer league. Cain with his solid play over the past two weeks likely is headed in that direction. “He’s another Heat guy,” Haslem said of Cain. “He’s one of the guys who’s spent some of the most time with me. He’s one of the guys who I’m most close with, him and Orlando. Throughout the season when I’m not getting that work in, I’m not playing on the regular, what you talk about what I give to these guys, these are two guys that have given so much to me throughout last season.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 18, 2023