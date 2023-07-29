Aleksej Pokusevski out for the World Cup

Young Aleksej Pokusevski wanted to make his debut for Serbia this summer, but unfortunately, the desire was not decisive. Namely, as Sportski Zurnal reports, the Oklahoma member did not receive the doctor’s permission to train with the ball until August, which means that he is prevented from fighting for a place among the 12 players who will be at the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Aleksej Pokusevski out for FIBA World Cup eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1534… – 4:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Over the last few days, Aleksej Pokusevski worked extremely hard individually in Greece, preparing himself for the upcoming FIBA World Cup and his 4th NBA year with the OKC Thunder. Poku looks fresh after his recovery and he puts in serious work on his body. #ThunderUp – 11:36 PM
“[Aleksej] Pokusevski’s participation is pending permission due to his shoulder injury. He’s been receiving treatment from a specialist in Athens for the past month, and we hope to get the green light for his inclusion,” the 73-year-old underlined. -via BasketNews / July 24, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: The Serbian national team preparation squad for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. In: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Filip Petrusev, Nikola Jovic, Aleksej Pokusevski Out: Nikola Jokic, Vasilije Micic, Nikola Kalinic, Milos Teodosic. #kss #FIBAWC -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 24, 2023
Finally, the Serbian head coach talked about Oklahoma City Thunder‘s 21-year-old Aleksej Pokusevski. “We are expecting him at the end of this month in Belgrade, his shoulder popped out, and he is currently in the rehabilitation process. He is under a question mark, the agreement is to see him soon in the capital”, Svetislav Pesic added. -via EuroHoops.net / June 13, 2023