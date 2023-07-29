Josh Hart to get $75 million in extension with Knicks?

To that point, “the word on [Josh] Hart’s extension, which will be delivered in August, is in the range of four years, $75 million,” per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. Hart, a favorite of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, picked up his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season in late June.
Source: Quenton Albertie @ Clutch Points
Ian Begley: Obi Toppin, Josh Hart, Michael Wilbon were among those on hand for an event in Chicago to benefit Jalen Brunson’s charity, the Second Round Foundation, which seeks to empower young people through academics, sports and outreach (1/2): pic.twitter.com/6QlasxrKMx -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 28, 2023
