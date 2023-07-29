Josh Hart to get $75 million in extension with Knicks?

To that point, “the word on [Josh] Hart’s extension, which will be delivered in August, is in the range of four years, $75 million,” per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. Hart, a favorite of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, picked up his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season in late June.
