Kevin Durant on the infamous Draymond Green spat: 'I just started isolating myself after that'

“I’m just so confused at that moment ’cause he ain’t ever did nothing like that before…I just started isolating myself after that ’cause nobody ever talked about it.” Kevin Durant on infamous Warriors endgame vs the Clippers 🗣 (via @shobasketball)
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Need help: Which team is most likely to win the title next season?
Team 1…
Embiid
Paul George
Sabonis
Butler
Lillard
Holiday
Team 2…
Jokic
Luka
SGA
Ant
Bam
Turner
Team 3…
Giannis
Tatum
Booker
Anthony Davis
Mitchell
Harden
Team 4…
Steph
Durant
LeBron
Kawhi
Morant
Zion – 8:21 PM
Need help: Which team is most likely to win the title next season?
Team 1…
Embiid
Paul George
Sabonis
Butler
Lillard
Holiday
Team 2…
Jokic
Luka
SGA
Ant
Bam
Turner
Team 3…
Giannis
Tatum
Booker
Anthony Davis
Mitchell
Harden
Team 4…
Steph
Durant
LeBron
Kawhi
Morant
Zion – 8:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant in his MVP season:
32.0 PPG (!)
7.4 RPG
5.5 APG
50/39/87% (!!)
Top __ MVP season all-time. pic.twitter.com/tQ8OyFJBj1 – 6:09 PM
Kevin Durant in his MVP season:
32.0 PPG (!)
7.4 RPG
5.5 APG
50/39/87% (!!)
Top __ MVP season all-time. pic.twitter.com/tQ8OyFJBj1 – 6:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about expectations for Josh Okogie, KD and Book doing some cool offseason stuff, and snake draft the best types of bread (because our office can’t stop arguing about it)! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=70-2ak… pic.twitter.com/bRU4AhAJZg – 5:57 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about expectations for Josh Okogie, KD and Book doing some cool offseason stuff, and snake draft the best types of bread (because our office can’t stop arguing about it)! Come hang out:
youtube.com/watch?v=70-2ak… pic.twitter.com/bRU4AhAJZg – 5:57 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Ron Rivera, on longtime Commanders fan Kevin Durant attending practice this morning: “For guys like KD to come back and show their support means a lot to us.” – 11:21 AM
Ron Rivera, on longtime Commanders fan Kevin Durant attending practice this morning: “For guys like KD to come back and show their support means a lot to us.” – 11:21 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
High School Star A.J. Dybantsa Works Out With Kevin Durant And LeBron James via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@ADybantsa
@ProlificPrep
@ExpressionsBall – 10:48 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
High School Star A.J. Dybantsa Works Out With Kevin Durant And LeBron James via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@ADybantsa
@ProlificPrep
@ExpressionsBall – 10:48 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
KD & Paolo could’ve been one in the same while training together 🧐
(via @swishcultures_ / IG) pic.twitter.com/4TwRv7CPCm – 9:56 AM
KD & Paolo could’ve been one in the same while training together 🧐
(via @swishcultures_ / IG) pic.twitter.com/4TwRv7CPCm – 9:56 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry discussed how Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole affected the Golden State Warriors roster. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/ste… – 1:00 AM
Steph Curry discussed how Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole affected the Golden State Warriors roster. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/ste… – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following reports of soccer star Kylian Mbappe’s reported $776 million transfer offer, Draymond Green chimed in on social media with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/dra… – 6:00 PM
Following reports of soccer star Kylian Mbappe’s reported $776 million transfer offer, Draymond Green chimed in on social media with a reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/24/dra… – 6:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD and Book when they played together last season:
Durant — Booker —
26.0 PPG 28.5 PPG
6.4 RPG 4.3 RPG
3.5 APG 6.9 APG
57/54/83% 49/32/86%
8-0 in those games. pic.twitter.com/XmHKkM0Ay1 – 11:48 AM
KD and Book when they played together last season:
Durant — Booker —
26.0 PPG 28.5 PPG
6.4 RPG 4.3 RPG
3.5 APG 6.9 APG
57/54/83% 49/32/86%
8-0 in those games. pic.twitter.com/XmHKkM0Ay1 – 11:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by a teenager:
2,362 — LeBron James
1,759 — Kobe Bryant
1,725 — Carmelo Anthony
1,624 — Kevin Durant
1,392 — Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/C9HBUVZkYE – 9:36 AM
Most points by a teenager:
2,362 — LeBron James
1,759 — Kobe Bryant
1,725 — Carmelo Anthony
1,624 — Kevin Durant
1,392 — Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/C9HBUVZkYE – 9:36 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
I get it! Draymond Green fans say most competitive player in NBA gave up on improving 3-point shot after his injury nearly decade ago! Not even Draymond would give himself that excuse. – 12:22 AM
I get it! Draymond Green fans say most competitive player in NBA gave up on improving 3-point shot after his injury nearly decade ago! Not even Draymond would give himself that excuse. – 12:22 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry discussed how Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole affected the Golden State Warriors roster. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/ste… – 10:00 PM
Steph Curry discussed how Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole affected the Golden State Warriors roster. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/26/ste… – 10:00 PM
More on this storyline
The Warriors in the last decade have grown to have their biggest nemesis be the closest player still chasing the GOAT on the court. Off the court, a Hall of Famer also has been one of their biggest haters. Charles Barkley’s fiery hate for the Warriors isn’t cooling off. Draymond Green being his broadcasting teammate at TNT hasn’t helped. It only increased Barkley’s disdain for the Dubs. He always has a reason to not believe in the Warriors, and though it was in a subtle way, Barkley recently showed his lack of belief going into next season. Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on “Dubs Talk” at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Barkley only named four teams he sees as contenders right now. They are the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. -via NBC Sports Bay Area / July 26, 2023
Were the Cavaliers trying to bait Draymond Green into getting suspended from the 2016 NBA Finals? “Everyone was trying to bait him, and they’re mad about it.” — @channingfrye -via Twitter / July 26, 2023
In a recent interview with HEIR, Anthony Edwards revealed that his ideal matchup in the playoffs would be the Warriors simply because he desires to be the one to silence Green. “I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. Wherever they at, I want to get to them,” Edwards said. When asked about the reason behind his fixation with facing Golden State in the postseason, the former Georgia Bulldogs star simply responded “Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash.” -via Clutch Points / July 25, 2023
The NBA star, now playing for the Phoenix Suns, grew up in the area in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, not far from the team’s home stadium. Durant took in practice on the hottest day of the year so far from the suites atop the newly constructed bleachers on the sideline and was followed out by a group of fans, many taking photos or video and yelling, “KD!” “It’s great to have KD here,” coach Ron Rivera said after practice. “I know he’s a local guy. I know how much of a Washington Redskins/Commanders fan he is. Great to have his support.” -via Pilot Online / July 29, 2023
In an interview with Joy De’Angela, Erving let loose on the concept of superteams, with the now-Phoenix Suns star specifically in the Philadelphia 76ers legend’s crosshairs. “Look how many times Durant has hopped around. […] “The prisoners are running the show and not the warden. It’s where the star player on the team is like, ‘Screw this city and all this support that they’ve given me and I’m going south, I’m going to Florida, I’m going to LA or I’m going to Texas or I’m going somewhere else. They’re business decisions, understand, but they have not helped the game,” Erving said. -via Clutch Points / July 28, 2023
Main Rumors, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns