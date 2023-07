Kevin Durant on the infamous Draymond Green spat: 'I just started isolating myself after that'

The NBA star, now playing for the Phoenix Suns, grew up in the area in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, not far from the team’s home stadium. Durant took in practice on the hottest day of the year so far from the suites atop the newly constructed bleachers on the sideline and was followed out by a group of fans, many taking photos or video and yelling, “KD!” “It’s great to have KD here,” coach Ron Rivera said after practice. “I know he’s a local guy. I know how much of a Washington Redskins/Commanders fan he is. Great to have his support.” -via Pilot Online / July 29, 2023