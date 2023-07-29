Marjon Beauchamp drops 83 points in the Crawsover Pro-Am

Clutch Points: MARJON BEAUCHAMP JUST BROKE THE CRAWSOVER PRO-AM RECORD WITH 83 POINTS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sRVgYfy0ao
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
MarJon Beauchamp was a rookie last season with the Bucks, and he took notice of Dobner’s work ethic. “Sidney, she’s a wonderful coach,” Beauchamp said. “Like today and in like the whole training camp, she’s just been on me. She just wants the best for us. “Really I just feel like she’s dialed in. Every day, I see her working. Last year, she was in the film room every day. All day, every day. You can just see how hard she works and I was happy that she got upgraded to a coach. She’s just a wonderful person.” -via USA Today Sports / July 9, 2023