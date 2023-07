Grant Hill: Joel Embiid choosing to represent the United States still possible

Grant Hill: ‘There is the expectation to win. It’s really, I think people care more about us losing than us winning. And what I mean by that is we’re supposed to win. There’s maybe in a way a lack of appreciation for the international game here in the US. And what I mean by that is that it’s hard, like it’s not easy. You think back to some of those legendary teams, the Redeem Team in 2008. You think back to the 2012 big team with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, all the talent on those teams, and you get on those medal games, it’s a two-point game with 90 seconds left, you know? It’s not the original Dream Team where you steamrolled the competition. The rest of the world has improved, and the talent level has increased. And it’s a game that they are more familiar with the game, is officiated differently, and the rules are different. I’m not making excuses, but really just trying to illustrate that this is not easy. And so we’re grateful for the commitment from the 12 men who will be on this team.” -via Apple Podcasts / July 30, 2023