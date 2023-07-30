Grant Hill: 'There's a lack of appreciation for international game in the US'

Grant Hill: ‘There is the expectation to win. It’s really, I think people care more about us losing than us winning. And what I mean by that is we’re supposed to win. There’s maybe in a way a lack of appreciation for the international game here in the US. And what I mean by that is that it’s hard, like it’s not easy. You think back to some of those legendary teams, the Redeem Team in 2008. You think back to the 2012 big team with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, all the talent on those teams, and you get on those medal games, it’s a two-point game with 90 seconds left, you know? It’s not the original Dream Team where you steamrolled the competition. The rest of the world has improved, and the talent level has increased. And it’s a game that they are more familiar with the game, is officiated differently, and the rules are different. I’m not making excuses, but really just trying to illustrate that this is not easy. And so we’re grateful for the commitment from the 12 men who will be on this team.”
Source: Apple Podcasts
Grant Hill still trying to recruit Joel Embiid to Team USA for Paris Olympics
Grant Hill, Jayson Tatum among top 10 NBA players to come from Duke under Coach K
USA Basketball's Grant Hill says he's talked to Joel Embiid about playing for Team USA in 2024 Olympics
International hoops news: Grant Hill told me today an interview that airs in full Saturday at noon CT on @97TheFreak that @usabasketball continues to pursue Joel Embiid to play for the United States at the 2024 Olympics.
Joel Embiid won’t play for Team USA or France at the 2023 #FIBAWC, but the 29-year-old center could be at the Olympic Games 🇺🇸
The managing director of USA Basketball Grant Hill talked about the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season MVP potentially playing in 2024:
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: What are the chances from your seat that Joel Embiid would choose to represent the United States at the next Olympics rather than France? Grant Hill: Joel Embiid is an incredible talent and he has options. And I guess that’s a good thing. I’ll just say this: I’ve had some discussions with him, and he knows our desire to have him a part of our program. So we’ll see sort of where that goes. But we’ll certainly, as we get through this World Cup and start to sort of plan for next summer, we’ll continue with those conversations, and hopefully by then, I’ll have some numbers and percentages to give you in terms of where the possibility stands. Marc Stein: We can say there’s still a chance. Grant Hill: Oh, yeah, yeah, definitely. -via Apple Podcasts / July 30, 2023
United States? France? Joel Embiid, the 76ers star, still has to make a decision that could alter the landscape of international basketball. The USA Basketball became hopeful that Embiid, a native of Cameroon, would opt to play for the team in the 2024 Paris Olympics after he became a United States citizen on Sept. 29, 2022. But Embiid, who also gained French citizenship in July 2022, could also play for France, the host country. USA Basketball Manager Director Grant Hill was asked Wednesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio if he’s had a conversation with Embiid. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 27, 2023
“I’ll just answer it with a simple answer, and that’s yes, I’ve talked to him,” Hill said. “Look, he has options. He’s a great player. But he’s also somebody that we talked to about next summer. “You know, we’ll see. We’ll see how that plays out.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 27, 2023