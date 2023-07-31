Amir Coffey arrested for gun possession

Clippers forward Amir Coffey was arrested in L.A. on Sunday morning … after cops say they found a loaded gun in his ride during a routine traffic stop. Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports … officers pulled over a car that Coffey was a passenger in at around 2:30 AM in Hollywood — after they say they saw it speeding. When cops approached the vehicle, they said it smelled like marijuana — so they searched it, and found a loaded gun.
