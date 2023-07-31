Blazers framework of a deal for Damian Lillard includes 3 to 4 first rounders, expiring contracts, pick swaps, and more

Shams Charania: On @TheRally, the latest surrounding Damian Lillard and the potential offer the Miami Heat have been preparing with 3-to-4 first-round picks: pic.twitter.com/GjyaYOOEbF
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Woj and Shams pushing a Dame to Miami take on the same day pic.twitter.com/JVU5GOCdXN – 7:52 PM
Woj and Shams pushing a Dame to Miami take on the same day pic.twitter.com/JVU5GOCdXN – 7:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Potential framework in a Damian Lillard trade to the Heat according to Shams pic.twitter.com/v91s4Gk24i – 7:45 PM
Potential framework in a Damian Lillard trade to the Heat according to Shams pic.twitter.com/v91s4Gk24i – 7:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
On @TheRally, the latest surrounding Damian Lillard and the potential offer the Miami Heat have been preparing with 3-to-4 first-round picks: pic.twitter.com/GjyaYOOEbF – 7:42 PM
On @TheRally, the latest surrounding Damian Lillard and the potential offer the Miami Heat have been preparing with 3-to-4 first-round picks: pic.twitter.com/GjyaYOOEbF – 7:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨Latest @5OTF_ 🚨
We talk all things Bam Adebayo heading into next season (Dame Lillard or not)
Check it out:
@5ReasonsSports
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv… – 3:20 PM
🚨Latest @5OTF_ 🚨
We talk all things Bam Adebayo heading into next season (Dame Lillard or not)
Check it out:
@5ReasonsSports
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv… – 3:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If Damian Lillard had a no-trade clause, then that’s a different story. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause”
Hear @Scalabrine give @TheFrankIsola his reaction to the NBA’s memo to all 30 teams regarding Damian Lillard’s trade request pic.twitter.com/L1aAQeh975 – 2:52 PM
“If Damian Lillard had a no-trade clause, then that’s a different story. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause”
Hear @Scalabrine give @TheFrankIsola his reaction to the NBA’s memo to all 30 teams regarding Damian Lillard’s trade request pic.twitter.com/L1aAQeh975 – 2:52 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @TheBoxAndOne_ took over the Game Theory yesterday and made me answer ?s
-Paolo, Cade or Mobley?
-Best Rockets young player?
-NBA statement on Lillard
-NBA Draft Philosophy/what I’ve learned
-College coach with best potential to move to NBA?
-More!
youtube.com/live/K1bOotD_z… pic.twitter.com/2DD4ji13hM – 9:44 AM
Hey! @TheBoxAndOne_ took over the Game Theory yesterday and made me answer ?s
-Paolo, Cade or Mobley?
-Best Rockets young player?
-NBA statement on Lillard
-NBA Draft Philosophy/what I’ve learned
-College coach with best potential to move to NBA?
-More!
youtube.com/live/K1bOotD_z… pic.twitter.com/2DD4ji13hM – 9:44 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is now officially eligible to be traded after signing his rookie contract.
Jaquez could be a required piece for a looming Damian Lillard trade. pic.twitter.com/pm0llhbv6J – 8:26 AM
Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is now officially eligible to be traded after signing his rookie contract.
Jaquez could be a required piece for a looming Damian Lillard trade. pic.twitter.com/pm0llhbv6J – 8:26 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is back on the air!
🏀Damian Lillard Memo
🏀Bronny James Update
🏀Latest News & Notes
📻Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/IQpWuYRDha – 7:02 AM
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is back on the air!
🏀Damian Lillard Memo
🏀Bronny James Update
🏀Latest News & Notes
📻Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/IQpWuYRDha – 7:02 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking first, though, about the NBA’s statement on Damian Lillard and what this thing really means.
youtube.com/live/K1bOotD_z… – 8:23 PM
Talking first, though, about the NBA’s statement on Damian Lillard and what this thing really means.
youtube.com/live/K1bOotD_z… – 8:23 PM
More on this storyline
Evan Sidery: Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is now officially eligible to be traded after signing his contract. Jaquez could be a required piece for a looming Damian Lillard trade. pic.twitter.com/8bubaVFBBZ -via Twitter @esidery / July 31, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress: The NBA’s warning to Damian Lillard and his agent changes little. Any team not named the Miami Heat that trades for Lillard would acquire an unhappy player. Trading away major assets to pay $216 million over 4 years to a 33-year-old disgruntled star would be franchise suicide. -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / July 29, 2023