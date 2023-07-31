Doc Rivers, Doris Burke to join ESPN's top broadcast team

ESPN is closing in on promoting Doris Burke to the NBA Finals, hiring Doc Rivers to join her and jettisoning Mark Jackson to the “B” team or off the network, The Post has learned. In the wake of Jeff Van Gundy’s firing in late June, ESPN set their eyes on making Burke the first woman TV analyst on the NBA Finals and hiring Rivers to join Hall of Fame play-by-player, Mike Breen.
Source: Andrew Marchand @ New York Post
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Running around between Dolphins/Canes, but can confirm,per source,that Mike Breen, Doc Rivers, Doris Burke are expected to be new lead ABC ESPN NBA team, as @AndrewMarchand said. Jeff Van Gundy was among ESPN layoffs. Mark Jackson awaits new ESPN assignment as he exits lead team – 2:24 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in: Mark Jackson told me he was let go by ESPN. He had two years left on his contract. Jeff Van Gundy was let go weeks ago. Doc Rivers and Doris Burke are now Mike Breen’s partners… – 2:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers is expected to join the top ESPN broadcast next season, news I’m sure will be met with delight in Philadelphia
Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers is expected to join the top ESPN broadcast next season, news I’m sure will be met with delight in Philadelphia
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Doc Rivers had the Celtics give up $10,000 in Staples Center 😳
“In order for us to come back and get this money, we have to meet [the Lakers] in the finals.” —@KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/cUiITAkF2v – 3:43 PM
Doc Rivers had the Celtics give up $10,000 in Staples Center 😳
Van Gundy was a victim of ESPN’s talent layoffs. While Van Gundy was one of the best game analysts in sports, top ESPN executives were wary of his desire to coach again. Van Gundy was also critical of the NBA and its officiating, which the NBA has expressed disappointment at over the years and even this season, according to sources. However, there is no evidence of an edict from the NBA to make a change. -via New York Post / July 31, 2023
J.J. Redick has zoomed to the top of the contenders’ list to join ESPN’s top NBA game broadcast team, sources tell Front Office Sports. Redick, fellow ESPN analyst Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson, and four-time NBA head coach Doc Rivers are all in play to possibly succeed the laid-off Jeff Van Gundy, said sources. They would join the returning No. 1 game team of analyst Mark Jackson and play-by-play announcer Mike Breen. -via Front Office Sports / July 18, 2023