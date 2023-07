Doc Rivers, Doris Burke to join ESPN's top broadcast team

Van Gundy was a victim of ESPN’s talent layoffs. While Van Gundy was one of the best game analysts in sports, top ESPN executives were wary of his desire to coach again. Van Gundy was also critical of the NBA and its officiating, which the NBA has expressed disappointment at over the years and even this season, according to sources. However, there is no evidence of an edict from the NBA to make a change. -via New York Post / July 31, 2023