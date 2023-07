Eric Gordon to play for Bahamas?

Eric Gordon has waited long enough for an NBA championship. After some lean years in Houston with the youthful, rebuilding Rockets and a short second stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, Gordon has landed with the Phoenix Suns believing it can happen this season. “I want to win one this year,” Gordon said this week during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “We don’t want to wait. We want to win one this year.” -via Arizona Republic / July 14, 2023