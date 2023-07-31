Eric Gordon to play for Bahamas?

Marc J. Spears: NBA players Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield and Kai Jones are on the roster for their native Bahamas for the Olympic Qualifier in Santiago de Estero, Argentina on Aug. 14-20. Other countries: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the US Virgin Islands.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
NBA players Deandre Ayton, Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield and Kai Jones are on the roster for their native Bahamas for the Olympic Qualifier in Santiago de Estero, Argentina on Aug. 14-20. Other countries: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the US Virgin Islands. – 10:35 AM
NBA players DeAndre Ayton, Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield and Kai Jones are on the roster for their native Bahamas for the Olympic Qualifier in Santiago de Estero, Argentina on Aug. 14-20. Other countries: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and the US Virgin Islands. – 10:31 AM
More on this storyline
Kevin Pelton: Consider that in the summer of 2022, two unrestricted free agents who had played at least 1,500 minutes the previous season signed for the minimum: Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder. This season, there have been seven. The Suns alone signed three such players (Eubanks, Gordon and Lee). These kinds of veterans want to play for winning teams, many of whom no longer have access to the taxpayer midlevel and can now offer only the minimum. One executive from a taxpaying team I talked to at summer league mentioned that actually made negotiations easier because players weren’t holding out for a larger offer. -via ESPN / July 27, 2023
Shams Charania: Suns’ overall rotation will consist of multiple ball-handlers able to initiate offense, including Beal, Goodwin, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, free-agent acquisition Eric Gordon and two-way guard Saben Lee. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 16, 2023
Eric Gordon has waited long enough for an NBA championship. After some lean years in Houston with the youthful, rebuilding Rockets and a short second stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, Gordon has landed with the Phoenix Suns believing it can happen this season. “I want to win one this year,” Gordon said this week during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “We don’t want to wait. We want to win one this year.” -via Arizona Republic / July 14, 2023
Main Rumors, Bahamas, FIBA, Olympics, Buddy Hield, DeAndre Ayton, Eric Gordon, Kai Jones, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns