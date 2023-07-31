Garrett Temple to Toronto

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Garrett Temple has agreed on a one-year, $3.2M deal with the Toronto Raptors, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Temple — who spent the past two years with the Pelicans — will be playing his 14th NBA season.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Always good to have vets in the room, but given the Raptors’ emphasis on development moving forward, it’s odd to see them using end-of-rotation/roster spots on Thad Young, Otto Porter & now Garrett Temple. Would be surprising (confusing?) if all 3 were on the opening night roster – 3:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Garrett Temple signs with Toronto Raptors on one-year deal
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Josh Lewenberg: A well regarded vet. The Raptors will be Temple’s 12th team in 14 years. Their roster is now full. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 31, 2023
Michael Scotto: Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving Garrett Temple, @hoopshype has learned. Temple’s $5.4 million salary for the 2023-24 season would’ve been fully guaranteed by July 7 if he remained on the roster. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 5, 2023
Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans and Garrett Temple have agreed to extend the deadline on guaranteeing his $5.4 million contract for the 2023-24 season to July 7, sources told ESPN. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / June 29, 2023