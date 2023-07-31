Joe Mazzulla: Derrick White will be our starting point guard

“We haven’t gotten that far yet,” coach Joe Mazzulla said as the media surrounding him laughed. “Derrick (White) will be our starting point guard and he will be one of our starting guards.”
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mazzulla says Derrick White starts at the point, what does Celtics’ rotation look like?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/mazzu… – 5:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla says that Derrick White is sliding over to be the starting point guard, so how will that work? It all starts with Kristaps Porziņģis.
New breakdown on @TheAthleticNBA
theathletic.com/4734877/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/q6NBPoiVjO – 2:16 PM
