Mark Jackson out at ESPN amid broadcasting changes

Andrew Marchand: NEWS: Mark Jackson is now out at ESPN, according to sources.
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Not the first time Mark Jackson has been traded for Doc Rivers pic.twitter.com/pPfRxRRler – 4:24 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
ESPN’s ongoing talent shakeup is expected to produce a dramatically revamped A team for its NBA broadcasts.
The network has reportedly laid off Mark Jackson and plans to promote Doris Burke and hire Doc Rivers.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Running around between Dolphins/Canes, but can confirm,per source,that Mike Breen, Doc Rivers, Doris Burke are expected to be new lead ABC ESPN NBA team, as @AndrewMarchand said. Jeff Van Gundy was among ESPN layoffs. Mark Jackson awaits new ESPN assignment as he exits lead team – 2:24 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in: Mark Jackson told me he was let go by ESPN. He had two years left on his contract. Jeff Van Gundy was let go weeks ago. Doc Rivers and Doris Burke are now Mike Breen’s partners… – 2:21 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
MIKE BREEN: “It’s been an honor and a privilege, gentlemen. For Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, I’m Mike Breen. Signing off.”
MARK JACKSON: “As a wise man once said: it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”
JEFF VAN GUNDY: “What happened?” – 1:22 PM
Jackson joins Jeff Van Gundy in being laid off by ESPN after the two had been Mike Breen’s co-analysts on the NBA Finals. They are expected to be replaced by Doris Burke and Doc Rivers. -via New York Post / July 31, 2023
ESPN is closing in on promoting Doris Burke to the NBA Finals, hiring Doc Rivers to join her and jettisoning Mark Jackson to the “B” team or off the network, The Post has learned. In the wake of Jeff Van Gundy’s firing in late June, ESPN set their eyes on making Burke the first woman TV analyst on the NBA Finals and hiring Rivers to join Hall of Fame play-by-player, Mike Breen. -via New York Post / July 31, 2023