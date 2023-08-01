Anthony Edwards changing jersey number to No. 5

Shams Charania: JUST IN: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is changing his jersey number to No. 5. “Whole different player” – Sitdown at @Stadium on decision to change from No. 1 to 5, goals for next season, aiming to push Karl-Anthony Towns to MVP-type year and more: pic.twitter.com/N9QR07FCbs
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
For Anthony Edwards, 5 is so much more than a digit on a jersey.
“It’s a family number.”
Looking at a long-awaited move for Edwards from 1 to 5 w/ @ShamsCharania theathletic.com/4737680/2023/0… – 10:03 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
JUST IN: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is changing his jersey number to No. 5.
“Whole different player” – Sitdown at @Stadium on decision to change from No. 1 to 5, goals for next season, aiming to push Karl-Anthony Towns to MVP-type year and more: pic.twitter.com/N9QR07FCbs – 9:58 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Anthony Edwards wants to go toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs next season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/28/ant… – 6:00 PM
In a recent interview with HEIR, Anthony Edwards revealed that his ideal matchup in the playoffs would be the Warriors simply because he desires to be the one to silence Green. “I want to play the Warriors [in the playoffs]. Wherever they at, I want to get to them,” Edwards said. When asked about the reason behind his fixation with facing Golden State in the postseason, the former Georgia Bulldogs star simply responded “Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash.” -via Clutch Points / July 25, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Anthony Edwards, at a presser for his maximum contract extension here in Las Vegas, said he has one goal to accomplish under his new contract: winning. As for this summer, Edwards said he wanted to take part in Team USA as an opportunity to take his game to the next level. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / July 11, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Outside the Wolves hotel in Vegas pic.twitter.com/dCBD94VJv5 -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / July 8, 2023