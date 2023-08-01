Anthony Edwards changing jersey number to No. 5

Shams Charania: JUST IN: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is changing his jersey number to No. 5. “Whole different player” – Sitdown at @Stadium on decision to change from No. 1 to 5, goals for next season, aiming to push Karl-Anthony Towns to MVP-type year and more: pic.twitter.com/N9QR07FCbs
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
For Anthony Edwards, 5 is so much more than a digit on a jersey.
“It’s a family number.”
Looking at a long-awaited move for Edwards from 1 to 5 w/ ⁦@ShamsCharania⁩ theathletic.com/4737680/2023/0…10:03 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
JUST IN: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is changing his jersey number to No. 5.
“Whole different player” – Sitdown at @Stadium on decision to change from No. 1 to 5, goals for next season, aiming to push Karl-Anthony Towns to MVP-type year and more: pic.twitter.com/N9QR07FCbs9:58 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Anthony Edwards wants to go toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs next season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/28/ant…6:00 PM

Tim Bontemps: Anthony Edwards, at a presser for his maximum contract extension here in Las Vegas, said he has one goal to accomplish under his new contract: winning. As for this summer, Edwards said he wanted to take part in Team USA as an opportunity to take his game to the next level. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / July 11, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Outside the Wolves hotel in Vegas pic.twitter.com/dCBD94VJv5 -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / July 8, 2023

