Celtics waive Justin Champagnie

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics have waived G/F Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie was signed to a multiyear deal out of the NBA G League late last season.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If the Celtics kept Justin Champagnie past today’s date, he would’ve been owed $50k. Make that an additional $350k if he was still on the team by opening night.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Boston Celtics have waived G/F Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie was signed to a multiyear deal out of the NBA G League late last season. – 5:06 PM

Brian Robb: Can confirm @ShamsCharania report that Celtics have waived Justin Champagnie. He would have had $50,000 of his deal guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today. C’s now have had 2 open roster spots. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / August 1, 2023

