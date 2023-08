Damian Lillard still focused on a trade to Miami despite league's warning memo

Tracy McGrady on Damian Lillard’s trade request to Miami: “Dame has done his job of doing everything he possibly can to win a championship in Portland, he’s giving them everything and I think Dame, his agent, they’re just looking at it like they don’t have too many great years left in that body so he wants to win a championship and he wants to be a really huge part of why he wins the championship, and that’s with a particular team and he sees that in Miami. I have no issue with that. The man has really done everything he possibly can so to reward him and be rewarded is to go with the team that he feels his best chance of winning the championship. I have no problem.” -via Celtics Wire / August 1, 2023