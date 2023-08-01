Danilo Gallinari: 'I can't wait to play against Boston...I'll put an X on the games we will play at Boston'

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old was used as trade fodder, and he still has some hard feelings about it. On the Italian A Cresta Alta podcast, Gallinari revealed that he’s looking forward to exact revenge against the C’s next season. “I can’t wait to play against Boston,” he said. “When the schedule will be unveiled, I’ll put an X on the games we will play at Boston against the Celtics.”
Source: Daniel Donabedian @ Clutch Points
Danilo Gallinari: Thrilled to be part of the Wizards family and looking forward to embracing this amazing city! Feeling stronger every day and can’t wait to give my all on the court and guide and support our talented roster. Let’s make this season unforgettable! -via Twitter @gallinari8888 / July 28, 2023
However, the good news is that Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio will be joining the training sessions starting on July 28. Another NBAer, Danilo Gallinari, will be absent from the major tournament due to injury. After missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee it’s likely that Gallinari will make a full recovery and be good to go for the 2023-24 NBA campaign. Italy will play seven friendly games ahead of the World Cup. These matches involve opponents of Turkey, China/Cape Verde, Serbia, Greece, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and New Zealand. Italy is placed in Group A together with Angola, the Dominican Republic, and one of three World Cup host nations, the Philippines. -via BasketNews / July 19, 2023
The Blazers, according to sources, are after a major big haul of assets for Lillard. A deal in the ballpark of what Brooklyn received for Kevin Durant, or what Utah received from Minnesota for Rudy Gobert, and from Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell. Each deal involved three to four first-round picks and solid to good players. As of now, according to a league source, Miami’s best offer to Portland hasn’t even reached the levels of what San Antonio received last year for guard Dejounte Murray. The Spurs received three first-round picks and forward Danilo Gallinari in that trade for the one-time All-Star. -via Oregonian / July 6, 2023