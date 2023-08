Danilo Gallinari: 'I can't wait to play against Boston...I'll put an X on the games we will play at Boston'

However, the good news is that Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio will be joining the training sessions starting on July 28. Another NBAer, Danilo Gallinari, will be absent from the major tournament due to injury. After missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee it’s likely that Gallinari will make a full recovery and be good to go for the 2023-24 NBA campaign. Italy will play seven friendly games ahead of the World Cup. These matches involve opponents of Turkey, China/Cape Verde, Serbia, Greece, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and New Zealand. Italy is placed in Group A together with Angola, the Dominican Republic, and one of three World Cup host nations, the Philippines. -via BasketNews / July 19, 2023