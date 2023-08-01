Dwayne Bacon's brother shot, killed

A Lakeland rapper was killed and a woman critically injured early Saturday morning in a shooting outside Jade Fox Lounge. Raheem Bacon, better known as rap and hip-hop artist “350heem,” was killed in a shooting outside the lounge in the Highlands Plaza shopping center at Lakeland Highlands Road and Edgewood Drive South. Lakeland police did not identify Bacon, but several people on social media, including family members, confirmed it. A 48-year-old woman was shot and critically injured, according to police. The lounge was hosting an upscale, celebrity party Friday night featuring an appearance of Bacon’s older brother, former NBA basketball player Dwayne Bacon, who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
Former Monaco and Panathinaikos swingman Dwayne Bacon threw a party last Friday night.
However, the night had a tragic outcome 🪦 basketnews.com/news-192767-dw… – 7:45 PM
At some point, Dimitris Giannakopoulos was sure Nikola Mirotic would sign with Panathinaikos.
PAO’s owner referred to Giorgos Bartzokas’ character, Dwayne Bacon’s signing & the info he has gathered on Svi Mykhailiuk 👀 basketnews.com/news-192763-gi… – 4:15 PM
More on this storyline
Raheem Bacon was promoting the event on his Facebook and social media pages as a release party for his new mixtape release “Taking Chances 3.” The album, released on Apple Music July 22, has tracks named “Dangerous Love” and “Gunshots.” Two Lakeland police officers were working an off-duty detail at the lounge when a disturbance erupted in the parking lot about 1:51 a.m., followed by the shooting, police said. Bacon was transported via private vehicle to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was declared dead shortly after arrival, police said. An unnamed 48-year-old woman was transported via ambulance with critical injuries. -via The Ledger / August 1, 2023