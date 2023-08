Dwayne Bacon's brother shot, killed

Raheem Bacon was promoting the event on his Facebook and social media pages as a release party for his new mixtape release “Taking Chances 3.” The album, released on Apple Music July 22, has tracks named “Dangerous Love” and “Gunshots.” Two Lakeland police officers were working an off-duty detail at the lounge when a disturbance erupted in the parking lot about 1:51 a.m., followed by the shooting, police said. Bacon was transported via private vehicle to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was declared dead shortly after arrival, police said. An unnamed 48-year-old woman was transported via ambulance with critical injuries . -via The Ledger / August 1, 2023