Heat working on a trade package for Damian Lillard

The Heat have been working on a trade package of expiring deals, three to four first-round picks and one of the team’s younger players for Damian Lillard, with Tyler Herro going to a third team. The deal could potentially also involve second-rounders and draft pick swaps, according to sources.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Where Lillard situation stands on the one-month anniversary of his trade request, why Portland has been unmotivated to engage Heat and some interesting perspective from a longtime coach: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:02 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Asked for non-Dame-trade mailbag questions and got enough of them for two parts.
Today: expectations for Chauncey Billups in year 3, rookie Scoot vs. rookie Dame, how the backcourt rotation will shake out, and more. Part 2 coming later in the week
rosegardenreport.com/p/mailbag-part… – 12:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Damian Lillard Update
🏀@AndrewMarchand at 8:20am ET
🏀@TomCrean at 9:00am ET
📻 Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/9RN7NCtyM4 – 7:13 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Damian Lillard Update
🏀@AndrewMarchand at 8:20am ET
🏀@TomCrean at 9:00am ET
📻 Listen Live siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/k7QcE4CQWY – 7:02 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat reportedly working on Lillard trade package with 3-4 first-round picks, players, more
nbcsports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 9:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
About to hop on Playback to talk about the latest reports on Dame
playback.tv/5rsn – 8:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Woj and Shams pushing a Dame to Miami take on the same day pic.twitter.com/JVU5GOCdXN – 7:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Potential framework in a Damian Lillard trade to the Heat according to Shams pic.twitter.com/v91s4Gk24i – 7:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
On @TheRally, the latest surrounding Damian Lillard and the potential offer the Miami Heat have been preparing with 3-to-4 first-round picks: pic.twitter.com/GjyaYOOEbF – 7:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨Latest @5OTF_ 🚨
We talk all things Bam Adebayo heading into next season (Dame Lillard or not)
Check it out:
@5ReasonsSports
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv… – 3:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If Damian Lillard had a no-trade clause, then that’s a different story. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause”
Hear @Scalabrine give @TheFrankIsola his reaction to the NBA’s memo to all 30 teams regarding Damian Lillard’s trade request pic.twitter.com/L1aAQeh975 – 2:52 PM
More on this storyline
A month after Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland, there remains no real traction on any kind of a deal, league sources tell The Athletic. There remains no shift in Lillard’s mindset and his goal of playing for the Miami Heat in the wake of the league’s initiative to warn Lillard and his agent that any further comments made “suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade” will be subject to discipline, according to sources. It was also a warning to other players and agents. -via The Athletic Staff, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic / August 1, 2023
Tracy McGrady on Damian Lillard’s trade request to Miami: “Dame has done his job of doing everything he possibly can to win a championship in Portland, he’s giving them everything and I think Dame, his agent, they’re just looking at it like they don’t have too many great years left in that body so he wants to win a championship and he wants to be a really huge part of why he wins the championship, and that’s with a particular team and he sees that in Miami. I have no issue with that. The man has really done everything he possibly can so to reward him and be rewarded is to go with the team that he feels his best chance of winning the championship. I have no problem.” -via Celtics Wire / August 1, 2023
Barry Jackson: Per source, Portland has remained disinclined to engage Heat in serious trade discussions on Lillard. Blazers acting disinterested about dealing him here. One would think Blazers would get serious about this at some point, but they’re still not engaging Miami in negotiations -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 31, 2023