Jamal Murray workload will be monitored heading into World Cup

Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball opened its camp in Toronto today. NBA champ Jamal Murray is among the 18 players participating but GM Rowan Barrett says they’re monitoring his workload coming off a long season before making a call on his status. Sounds like his World Cup avail is in doubt.
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Top 10 PGs from this list:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. SGA
4. Trae Young
5. Ja Morant
6. Jamal Murray
7. De’Aaron Fox
8. Tyrese Haliburton
9. Jrue Holiday
10. Jalen Brunson
Go nuts.
youtube.com/live/RUpxSwnjE… – 8:06 PM
Top 10 PGs from this list:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. SGA
4. Trae Young
5. Ja Morant
6. Jamal Murray
7. De’Aaron Fox
8. Tyrese Haliburton
9. Jrue Holiday
10. Jalen Brunson
Go nuts.
youtube.com/live/RUpxSwnjE… – 8:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray and Canada went through their first training camp practice today ahead of next month’s FIBA World Cup.
pic.twitter.com/Elpg1iQlD7 – 7:53 PM
Jamal Murray and Canada went through their first training camp practice today ahead of next month’s FIBA World Cup.
pic.twitter.com/Elpg1iQlD7 – 7:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Everybody’s in town for Canada Basketball’s senior men’s training camp. Rowan Barrett said they will monitor Jamal Murray very closely given the length of his season and his recent injury. Other than that? All systems go. – 7:09 PM
Everybody’s in town for Canada Basketball’s senior men’s training camp. Rowan Barrett said they will monitor Jamal Murray very closely given the length of his season and his recent injury. Other than that? All systems go. – 7:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Canada Basketball opened its camp in Toronto today. NBA champ Jamal Murray is among the 18 players participating but GM Rowan Barrett says they’re monitoring his workload coming off a long season before making a call on his status. Sounds like his World Cup avail is in doubt. – 6:17 PM
Canada Basketball opened its camp in Toronto today. NBA champ Jamal Murray is among the 18 players participating but GM Rowan Barrett says they’re monitoring his workload coming off a long season before making a call on his status. Sounds like his World Cup avail is in doubt. – 6:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Canadian national team has started preparation ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray are leading the team this summer, setting the tone. #madlove #FIBAWC #ThunderUp #MileHighBasketball #Canada pic.twitter.com/K4XdErQe2j – 4:40 PM
Canadian national team has started preparation ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray are leading the team this summer, setting the tone. #madlove #FIBAWC #ThunderUp #MileHighBasketball #Canada pic.twitter.com/K4XdErQe2j – 4:40 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Grange: All present and accounted for @CanBball SMNT camp. Jamaal Murray practiced but will have a slow ramp up after run to NBA title. Kevin Pangos at camp but availability TBD after injury filled season in Europe. Team will have 2-a-days T,W,Thurs & leave for Europe on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gXsM25ULJD -via Twitter @michaelgrange / August 1, 2023
Darvin Ham on how much he still respects the Nuggets, beef aside, even after the departures in free agency of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green: “Did they lose Jamal Murray? Did they lose Joker? If they didn’t lose those two, then they really didn’t lose a damn thing.” -via marcstein.substack.com / July 17, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball announces an 18-man training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. With the exception of Birch, the roster features the entire “summer core”, which includes SGA, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Olynyk, Joseph, Powell, etc. Camp opens in Toronto Aug 1 pic.twitter.com/YtySxlZAAD -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 13, 2023