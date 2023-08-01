Karl-Anthony Towns feeling fully healthy again

Jon Krawczynski on Karl-Anthony Towns: “He he said it several times, both publicly and privately as well as that he could just feel that that calf was not where it needed to be. And when I caught up with him in Las Vegas, he said that he was feeling fully healthy again, for the first time since before he was injured.”
Karl-Anthony Towns CONFIRMED to be representing the Dominican Republic at FIBA World Cup this summer 🤩🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/ivdQ5CShvJ4:35 AM

RIP Angus Cloud 🕊️ – 9:19 PM

Shams Charania: JUST IN: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards is changing his jersey number to No. 5. “Whole different player” – Sitdown at @Stadium on decision to change from No. 1 to 5, goals for next season, aiming to push Karl-Anthony Towns to MVP-type year and more: pic.twitter.com/N9QR07FCbs -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 1, 2023
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Dominican Republic’s extended roster is full of marquee names 🌟 -via Twitter / July 26, 2023

