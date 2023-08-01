Karl-Anthony Towns feeling fully healthy again

Jon Krawczynski on Karl-Anthony Towns: “He he said it several times, both publicly and privately as well as that he could just feel that that calf was not where it needed to be. And when I caught up with him in Las Vegas, he said that he was feeling fully healthy again, for the first time since before he was injured.”
Karl-Anthony Towns CONFIRMED to be representing the Dominican Republic at FIBA World Cup this summer 🤩🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/ivdQ5CShvJ – 4:35 AM
