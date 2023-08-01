Lakers expected to make extension offer to Anthony Davis this week

Brian Windhorst: There’s no time crunch on that, Anthony Davis has not to make a decision by August 5 or anything. But I do think there is an expectation that the Lakers do make some sort of offer this week, or at least show their intention to make such an offer.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 5 most hated/annoying former Pelicans
🏀 Is Eric Gordon top of the list?
🏀 Yes, Anthony Davis is on the list
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/oH1NANrcPD – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 5 most hated/annoying former Pelicans
🏀 Is Eric Gordon top of the list?
🏀 Yes, Anthony Davis is on the list
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/oH1NANrcPD – 3:30 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Spoke to Memphis AD Laird Veatch this morning about the latest in conference realignment, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium renovation plans and Ryan Silverfield entering year 4. Here are some highlights:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 1:41 PM
Spoke to Memphis AD Laird Veatch this morning about the latest in conference realignment, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium renovation plans and Ryan Silverfield entering year 4. Here are some highlights:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 1:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 5 most hated/annoying former Pelicans
🏀 Is Eric Gordon top of the list?
🏀 Yes, Anthony Davis is on the list
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/SUs9Tqvwar – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 5 most hated/annoying former Pelicans
🏀 Is Eric Gordon top of the list?
🏀 Yes, Anthony Davis is on the list
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/SUs9Tqvwar – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 5 most hated/annoying former Pelicans
🏀 Is Eric Gordon top of the list?
🏀 Yes, Anthony Davis is on the list
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/tXJs1IN5Do – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 5 most hated/annoying former Pelicans
🏀 Is Eric Gordon top of the list?
🏀 Yes, Anthony Davis is on the list
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/tXJs1IN5Do – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 5 most hated/annoying former Pelicans
🏀 Is Eric Gordon top of the list?
🏀 Yes, Anthony Davis is on the list
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/WJPgFufkuI – 8:27 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Top 5 most hated/annoying former Pelicans
🏀 Is Eric Gordon top of the list?
🏀 Yes, Anthony Davis is on the list
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/WJPgFufkuI – 8:27 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Top 5 most HATED former New Orleans Pelicans | Where do Eric Gordon and Anthony Davis rank?
youtube.com/watch?v=ruFJSb… pic.twitter.com/hSbuqzTyC2 – 11:27 PM
Top 5 most HATED former New Orleans Pelicans | Where do Eric Gordon and Anthony Davis rank?
youtube.com/watch?v=ruFJSb… pic.twitter.com/hSbuqzTyC2 – 11:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Need help: Which team is most likely to win the title next season?
Team 1…
Embiid
Paul George
Sabonis
Butler
Lillard
Holiday
Team 2…
Jokic
Luka
SGA
Ant
Bam
Turner
Team 3…
Giannis
Tatum
Booker
Anthony Davis
Mitchell
Harden
Team 4…
Steph
Durant
LeBron
Kawhi
Morant
Zion – 8:21 PM
Need help: Which team is most likely to win the title next season?
Team 1…
Embiid
Paul George
Sabonis
Butler
Lillard
Holiday
Team 2…
Jokic
Luka
SGA
Ant
Bam
Turner
Team 3…
Giannis
Tatum
Booker
Anthony Davis
Mitchell
Harden
Team 4…
Steph
Durant
LeBron
Kawhi
Morant
Zion – 8:21 PM
More on this storyline
There have been reports lately that the Los Angeles Lakers have been reluctant to offer Anthony Davis a contract extension anytime soon. However, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said on “The Lowe Post” podcast that he expects the two sides to agree to an extension before training camp starts at the end of this summer. “Anthony Davis in Rob [Pelinka’s] estimation is someone that has represented the Lakers really well, citing how he played through his foot injury last year as a major reason why they won a championship in 2020 and he wants to continue to have Anthony Davis as a Laker,” said McMenamin (h/t Lakers Nation). “… I am not too concerned about how this thing plays out, whether it’s the max amount of years or max amount of dollars are reached, that remains to be seen and that will be figured out between Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss. -via Lakers Daily / July 19, 2023
“But where things stand right now, I expect some sort of an agreement to be reached. A lot of it is one, recognizing that Anthony Davis as a trade chip, there’s no way to replicate the value of what he brings to the court combined with LeBron James when he’s healthy, you just won’t. It’s absolutely impossible. “You also recognize that LeBron turning 39 years old and entering Year 21 has a limited window, so then to try to coalesce with a new group if you were to find this beautiful trade for Anthony Davis, that’s follied, you could be wasting what’s left of LeBron and then beyond that, listen, we know the business of this league. If there’s no extension offered, what do you do? You apply pressure the other way and say I want out. So I’m fairly confident that Anthony Davis will come into training camp with an extended deal.” -via Lakers Daily / July 19, 2023