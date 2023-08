Adam Silver won't veto Damian Lillard trade?

Aaron Fentress: I’m told that if he ends up back in camp, he would show up and play. He’s gonna get his money. I mean, he’s not that dumb. But if you play him a twisted ankle or has a calf thing again, or Lord knows what now what are you going to get for him? And if you end up keeping him for the entire season, what are you going to get, three or four first-round picks and something for a 34-year-old Damian Lillard coming off another year with another type of nagging injury? -via Apple Podcasts / August 2, 2023