Adam Silver won't veto Damian Lillard trade?

The willingness of the league office to stick its nose in the Lillard situation, though, has raised a specter among NBA observers: The NBA, seeking to harness stars forcing trades to specific teams, could void a Damian Lillard trade to Miami, given the way the situation has unfolded so heavily in the Heat’s favor. But the view from the league office is that commissioner Adam Silver will stay on the sidelines. “That’s not true, no,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “The league wants no more involvement in it, and there is no plan for that.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Damian Lillard on Heat’s mind? Josh Richardson had no choice but to mention Trail Blazers’ star, “Either way, I think we’ll be able to compete.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/02/lil… Kid stuff gets to the crux of the matter at Heat’s youth camp. – 2:55 PM
After sending a surprisingly specific memo to all 30 teams, would NBA commissioner get involved with a Damian Lillard-to-@MiamiHEAT swap?
An NBA source says, “No, the league wants no more involvement …”
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:18 PM
(1/2)
The Damian Lillard math is so basic:
– Remove the teams that have their point guard of the moment or the future, and that removes at least half the 29 other teams.
– Remove the remaining teams not in immediate contention and you’re down to maybe eight potential suitors. – 11:48 AM
National media finally saying what has been obvious locally for a while — that the Heat are the only team offering anything for Damian Lillard. – 11:44 AM
Trail Blazers trading Damian Lillard to Miami Heat appears inevitable. So, what’s the hold up?: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach and special guest, @billoram
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 11:35 AM
The Damian Lillard rumors continue to swirl
Hear Blazers great, @TerryPorter30, tell @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine why the Portland fans want the best for Lillard pic.twitter.com/XdtL7I3qOt – 11:04 AM
From PM: Where Lillard situation stands and why Portland has been unmotivated to engage Heat. And coach explains danger of delay for both teams: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:47 AM
Where Lillard situation stands and why Portland has been unmotivated to engage Heat. And perspective
from an NBA coach on the situation: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:15 PM
Top 10 PGs from this list:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. SGA
4. Trae Young
5. Ja Morant
6. Jamal Murray
7. De’Aaron Fox
8. Tyrese Haliburton
9. Jrue Holiday
10. Jalen Brunson
Go nuts.
youtube.com/live/RUpxSwnjE… – 8:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Miami fans are pretending their Dame offer is good. Portland fans are treating it like it’s shit. The truth is more of a meh. Frankly, there will be meh offers for Lillard six months from now. If nothing else Miami isn’t going away. So yes, Portland should slow-play this. – 7:03 PM
The Heat are the only team currently making a serious trade offer for Damian Lillard, per @WindhorstESPN:
“As I look across the league and have conversations with executives and agents, I can’t identify a team that is making a serious offer for Dame Lillard at this point. My… pic.twitter.com/sek1xdQA4n – 6:54 PM
For @YahooSports: What stars are next on the trade block after Damian Lillard and James Harden?
sports.yahoo.com/which-nba-star… – 6:42 PM
As we reported here & Windy noted in past hour, no team (besides Heat) can be identified that has made an offer for Lillard. So while Portland doesn’t want to engage Heat, it ultimately will have no choice but to do so. Or hold him hostage indefinitely: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:52 PM
The Heat looking at the field they’re competing with for Dame right now pic.twitter.com/3By0FVtfli – 3:41 PM
NEW: Where Lillard situation stands on the one-month anniversary of his trade request, why Portland has been unmotivated to engage Heat and some interesting perspective from a longtime coach: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:02 PM
More on this storyline
Aaron Fentress: I’m told that if he ends up back in camp, he would show up and play. He’s gonna get his money. I mean, he’s not that dumb. But if you play him a twisted ankle or has a calf thing again, or Lord knows what now what are you going to get for him? And if you end up keeping him for the entire season, what are you going to get, three or four first-round picks and something for a 34-year-old Damian Lillard coming off another year with another type of nagging injury? -via Apple Podcasts / August 2, 2023
The Heat have been working on a trade package of expiring deals, three to four first-round picks and one of the team’s younger players for Damian Lillard, with Tyler Herro going to a third team. The deal could potentially also involve second-rounders and draft pick swaps, according to sources. -via The Athletic / August 1, 2023