Buddy Boeheim re-signs with Pistons

Dave McMenamin: Buddy Boeheim is re-signing with the Detroit Pistons, his agent, Drew Gross of Roc Nation Sports, told ESPN. Boeheim appeared in 10 games with DET on a rookie two-way deal last year and 18 games with their G League affiliate, where he averaged 12.1 ppg on 37.4% from 3.
Can confirm @mcten’s report that the Pistons have re-signed Buddy Boeheim. Exhibit 10 deal, per a source. – 12:28 AM
James Edwards III: Buddy Boeheim signed a Exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons, per league sources. @mcten first to report the signing. Boeheim shot the ball very well in Las Vegas. Pistons still have a two-way spot left. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / August 2, 2023