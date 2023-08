Devonte Graham suspended two games for DWI charge

San Antonio Spurs point guard Devonte’ Graham was sentenced to probation in his DWI case on Thursday, TMZ Sports has learned. According to court documents, the 28-year-old hooper — who pled guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired stemming from his July 2022 arrest — received a 21-day jail sentence … but it was suspended, and Graham was placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months instead. -via TMZ.com / July 29, 2023