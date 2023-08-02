Devonte Graham suspended two games for DWI charge

More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: NBA has suspended Spurs guard Devonte Graham for two games for pleading guilty to a DWI charge from the summer of 2022. pic.twitter.com/UVGiEYmYZY -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / August 2, 2023
San Antonio Spurs point guard Devonte’ Graham was sentenced to probation in his DWI case on Thursday, TMZ Sports has learned. According to court documents, the 28-year-old hooper — who pled guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired stemming from his July 2022 arrest — received a 21-day jail sentence … but it was suspended, and Graham was placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months instead. -via TMZ.com / July 29, 2023
Per the docs, Graham was also required to pay $393 in fines and fees as part of his sentencing as well. Graham was initially hit with the DWI charge following his arrest on July 7, 2022. At the time, authorities said they placed the NBA player in custody after they alleged he had been doing 63 MPH in a 40 MPH zone while intoxicated at around 3 AM in Raleigh, North Carolina. -via TMZ.com / July 29, 2023