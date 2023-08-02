Donovan Mitchell never considered extending this season?

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell currently has two full seasons remaining on his contract, after which he has a player option for the 2025-26 season. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggests there is pressure for the Cavs to extend Mitchell next offseason. “I don’t think under any circumstances he was ever considering extending this season, and I think the Cavs knew that when they traded for him,” Windhorst said. “I think the pressure point comes a year from now when he’s got one year left on his contract.”
Source: Wyatt Allsup @ Clutch Points
It’s so far down the road that it’s impossible to know anything concrete about the situation. But based on what happened last summer, I don’t think the idea is far-fetched. Donovan Mitchell will be eligible for a contract extension with Cleveland, but I’d be surprised if he signed it; it makes more sense financially to forego the extension. Once a player like Mitchell gets near the end of his contract, anything is possible. But I wonder if the Knicks will wait another season to make their big trade. Can they afford to wait on the small possibility of landing a player in Mitchell’s situation? It’s risky. If you are a Knicks fan and you want Mitchell, I think the key here is how Cleveland plays in the next two seasons. If they compete for Finals trips, it’s logical to assume Mitchell is much more likely to stay in Cleveland. -via SportsNet New York / July 27, 2023
“I don’t think there’s any chance he signs an extension there ever, and if it was up to me I would trade Donovan Mitchell today,” Bontemps said on “The Hoop Collective Podcast.” “I don’t think the Cavs are getting as far as they hope to next year, and I don’t think he’s gonna extend, and I think they’ll get a lot more for him with two summers left than they will with one summer left.” -via New York Post / July 25, 2023
“Now I also am fully aware that’s not what they’re gonna do and I understand why they’re not gonna do it … but me personally I think it’s more likely they are going to lose in the first round than they win two rounds, and in that scenario, I don’t really see any world where Donovan Mitchell wants to stay there after next season.” -via New York Post / July 25, 2023