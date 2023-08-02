Dwight Howard discusses playing with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Speaking on Math Hoffa’s Expert Opinion podcast, Dwight Howard detailed the stark contrast between the personalities of the two Lakers greats. “LeBron’s almost at like somebody from the south side of Georgia. We actin’ kind of like twins. Joking, silly, have a good time. We get on the court, we still gonna have a good time but we’re gonna dominate. Kobe, he not bulls**ting with nobody. He might not come to the locker room to talk. So he’s just gonna walk all the way past us,” Howard recalled.
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
When rookie Kobe put on a show in the '97 Slam Dunk Contest
Adidas is re-launching Kobe Bryant’s 1st signature shoe, the KB8, with some tweaks.
The newest “Crazy 8” features a different black upper texture, blue in place of purple along the bottom shank, and replaces the #8 on the tongue with the brand’s “Feet You Wear” logo. 👀
Dwyane Wade is being inducted into the @HoopHall next week!
Hear his college coach, @TomCrean, tell @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine a story that exemplifies LeBron and Wade’s work ethic and leadership
LeBron James and his family are '50/50′ on Bronny starting classes at USC later this month as the 18-year-old recovers from his cardiac arrest… and any basketball decision is a 'conversation for the future'
Most PPG by a player in their 21st season:
7.4 — Vince Carter
7.3 — Dirk Nowitzki
3.7 — Robert Parish
3.2 — Kevin Garnett
Most 2000/500/500 seasons:
8 — LeBron James
6 — Oscar Robertson
3 — James Harden
3 — Larry Bird
Ranking all 14 NBA offseasons since LeBron James' Decision kicked off era of star player movement
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
Class of 26 star had a 6 am workout today with Chris Paul. Last week he worked out with KD and LeBron
LeBron James after finding out the salaries of footballers in Saudi Arabia
Anyone who follow me a card collector? This LeBron rookie worth holding onto down the road or too basic? Haven't gotten it graded but I can't see how it's less than an 8.
Phil Handy on the meaning of a potential winning championship for LeBron's legacy: "In year 21 for him to be able to compete for another championship that's never been done before! He's ultra competitive guy. His mindset is to compete for a championship".
Phil Handy on how easy is to coach LeBron James: "He's by far one of the easiest guys I've ever coached because he's a great professional, he's always organized and prepared but the thing that I love about Bron is that he really likes to be coached".
1-on-1 with the great Phil Handy!
He talked about his path, Los Angeles Lakers’ championship chances, LeBron James and his striving for greatness and more.
“Year 21 is coming up. Incredible to see what LeBron does.”
Exclusive on @SportalgrG. #Lakeshow
Class of 26 star @ADybantsa
is playing in the Drew League today at 4:30 pm ET
His game will be televised on NBA-TV
Dybantsa worked out this week with KD and LeBron
More on @NYTSports
LeBron James: RedBird is the right owner to bring Milan back to its glory days
More on this storyline
Dwight Howard then added that, despite not seeing eye to eye with Kobe Bryant during the Lakers’ 2012-13 season, he now understands that the Black Mamba’s demeanor was the way it was so he could get an unfocused, veteran team to lock in. As one would recall, adding Howard was supposed to vault the Lakers into legitimate title contention. Instead, they won just 45 games, and Bryant had to pour everything he had just to get the Lakers to that position — costing him his health in the process. -via Clutch Points / August 2, 2023
ClutchPoints: “[LeBron’s] joking, silly, have a good time… Kobe ain’t bullsh*tting with nobody. He might not come to the locker room to talk.” Dwight Howard on the difference between being on a team with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. (via @MATHHOFFA ) -via Twitter / August 2, 2023
Troy Daniels got a daily look at Denver star Nikola Jokic when Daniels played for the Nuggets. “He was absolutely unbelievable, the way he can pass the ball, the way he can dribble the ball, his IQ. He can shoot the ball. He can literally do everything,” Daniels said. “What’s the most amazing part is his frame. No disrespect to him, but his frame is not like a Dwight Howard frame. It’s more of a lazy type of frame … where he doesn’t have muscles.” -via Roanoke Times / July 29, 2023
O’Neal then gave his top 10, adding more fodder to the conversation by giving a first and second team. He said his first team, in no particular order, was Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and then [expletive] me.” “That ain’t no disrespect to Malone, [Charles] Barkley and Kareem,” O’Neal said. “Hey, that’s my list. Understand what I’m saying?” -via Los Angeles Times / August 1, 2023
Still, McGrady — who entered the league straight out of high school in 1997 — didn’t back down from his comments. He merely clarifies that he believes he was on the level of a player like Kobe in talent rather than success. “Regardless of what and how anyone else feels,” McGrady says, “when you talk about the talent, its undoubtedly that my talent level was definitely up with the great players that have played this game. I didn’t play with Shaq. I didn’t play with no LeBrons. Yao [Ming] was my best teammate and we couldn’t stay healthy.” -via Clutch Points / July 31, 2023