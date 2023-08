Dwight Howard discusses playing with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Still, McGrady — who entered the league straight out of high school in 1997 — didn’t back down from his comments. He merely clarifies that he believes he was on the level of a player like Kobe in talent rather than success. “Regardless of what and how anyone else feels,” McGrady says, “when you talk about the talent, its undoubtedly that my talent level was definitely up with the great players that have played this game. I didn’t play with Shaq. I didn’t play with no LeBrons. Yao [Ming] was my best teammate and we couldn’t stay healthy.” -via Clutch Points / July 31, 2023