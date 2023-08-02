Jamal Murray non-committal about playing in the World Cup this summer

Josh Lewenberg: I asked Jamal Murray if he expects to play in the WC. Like Rowan Barrett yesterday, he was non-committal. “It’s a process… My body & my pace is a little different than everyone else’s so I’m just trying to keep cool & stick to my jump shot right now. I can rely on that always”
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I asked Jamal Murray if he expects to play in the WC. Like Rowan Barrett yesterday, he was non-committal. “It’s a process… My body & my pace is a little different than everyone else’s so I’m just trying to keep cool & stick to my jump shot right now. I can rely on that always” – 7:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Shai, Jamal Murray, Olynyk, Dillon Brooks, RJ Barrett, Dort, Dwight Powell, Oshae…Pat Bev is right. Team Canada is dangerous later this month in FIBA🇨🇦
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: What if the Lakers never traded for Russ? Or Jamal Murray never gets hurt? Or the Warriors drafted LaMelo?
After yesterday’s look at the biggest what-ifs across the last five years in the East, we do the same with all 15 teams in the West:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s uncertain if we will see Jamal Murray playing for Canada in FIBA World Cup 😳 pic.twitter.com/GHuHrvs52M – 4:13 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jamal Murray arrives for Team Canada camp, he will be eased in after long season
nbcsports.com/nba/news/jamal… – 2:09 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Top 10 PGs from this list:
1. Steph Curry
2. Damian Lillard
3. SGA
4. Trae Young
5. Ja Morant
6. Jamal Murray
7. De’Aaron Fox
8. Tyrese Haliburton
9. Jrue Holiday
10. Jalen Brunson
Go nuts.
youtube.com/live/RUpxSwnjE… – 8:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray and Canada went through their first training camp practice today ahead of next month’s FIBA World Cup.
pic.twitter.com/Elpg1iQlD7 – 7:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Everybody’s in town for Canada Basketball’s senior men’s training camp. Rowan Barrett said they will monitor Jamal Murray very closely given the length of his season and his recent injury. Other than that? All systems go. – 7:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Canadian national team has started preparation ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray are leading the team this summer, setting the tone. #madlove #FIBAWC #ThunderUp #MileHighBasketball #Canada pic.twitter.com/K4XdErQe2j – 4:40 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: NBA champion Jamal Murray: “Just enjoying the wave right now… I’m (still) speechless. It’s hard to describe everything. It’s just a rollercoaster but it’s been a good one… Everybody’s saying champ, it don’t get old.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / August 2, 2023
Michael Grange: All present and accounted for @CanBball SMNT camp. Jamaal Murray practiced but will have a slow ramp up after run to NBA title. Kevin Pangos at camp but availability TBD after injury filled season in Europe. Team will have 2-a-days T,W,Thurs & leave for Europe on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gXsM25ULJD -via Twitter @michaelgrange / August 1, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball opened its camp in Toronto today. NBA champ Jamal Murray is among the 18 players participating but GM Rowan Barrett says they’re monitoring his workload coming off a long season before making a call on his status. Sounds like his World Cup avail is in doubt. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / August 1, 2023