John Wall headed to play in Europe?

Armani Milan is in negotiations with American point guard John Wall (32 years old), according to the BasketNews website. The player has been a five-time NBA All-Star and has played the last 13 seasons in the American professional league, although in the last few he has had many problems with injuries.
Source: Mundo Deportivo
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
John Wall was hoping to entice a NBA team with his Las Vegas workout during Summer League last month, but now it’s sounding like he will play in EuroLeague next season.
Italy would be quite the place to live. – 1:48 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: John Wall is in the building for the Miami Pro League 👀 pic.twitter.com/jhJ356KXFL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 21, 2023
Neil Dalal: John Wall is opening a basketball court in his hometown of Raleigh, NC, which will be combined with his annual back-to-school giveaway next month 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NpcH4XQdEs -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / July 20, 2023
Kelly Iko: Veteran point guard John Wall held a private workout on Sunday with multiple teams — including the Boston Celtics and Portland Trailblazers — in attendance. The five-time All-Star is ramping up efforts in hopes of a return to the NBA. -via Twitter @KellyIko / July 9, 2023